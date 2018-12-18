search on deccanchronicle.com
KCR sets March 31, 2019, deadline for Bhagiratha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 18, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2018, 12:42 am IST
CM says purified water must reach every household.
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to ensure that by March 31, 2019, purified and good quality water from Mission Bhagiratha will flow into every house, which will also have a tap connection.

The Chief Minister said that from April 1, 2019, not a single person anywhere in the state should be seen carrying a water pot or vessel for fetching water from a source other than his or her house. He has made it clear that money is not a constraint in ensuring that water through Mission Bhagiratha reaches every habitation irrespective of whether it is in a hilly, forested or remote area.

 

The Chief Minister held a meeting in Pragathi Bhavan on Monday afternoon to review the progress of Mission Bhagiratha and took feedback on the work being carried out in each segment. The officials concerned explained in detail the progress of the work. They informed the Chief Minister that out of a total of 23,968 habitations to be served by Mission Bhagiratha, 23,947 habitations have already been getting water. Only 21 villages are yet to get bulk supply of water and these are in hilly, forested or remote areas. They informed Mr Rao that tap connections have been provided to 95 per cent of households and the construction of overhead water storage reservoirs was on fast track.

The CM was very clear that villages in Achampet and Sirpur constituencies, Adilabad, Nirmal, Asifabad and Kothagudem districts must get the purified drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, irrespective of the financial burden that would be incurred.

He said the deadline to supply water to all habitations was January 10, 2019, and by March 31, 2019, all work pertaining to Mission Bhagiratha must be completed. He said the people experience hardship if they do not get water even on one day.

"When we had conceptualised and took up Mission Bhagiratha scheme, several people expressed doubts about it. They doubted whether this programme would begin and be completed. However, officials and engineers have worked hard and exhibited marvellous engineering excellence to successfully complete the project," the Chief Minister said.

Thousands of kilometres of pipelines have been laid and river water is being supplied to every household in all villages, he said, adding that this great wonder no other state could do. TS has became a role model for others and many states are adopting and replicating this scheme, he said.

