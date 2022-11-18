TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

HYDERABAD: Scores of TRS workers vandalised the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills here on Friday apparently enraged by his comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and MLC K. Kavitha.

After protesting outside the MP’s house and raising slogans, the crowd charged into his residence, ransacked the premises and terrorised his family members, including his mother D. Vijayalakshmi.

The police were present at the spot in small numbers and could not prevent the crowd from entering the house. By the time additional forces arrived, the damage was done. Police then took a few persons and detained them at the police station.

Following the attack, police beefed up security at Pragathi Bhavan, Kavitha’s residence and Telangana Bhavan as a preventive measure.

The crowd initially barged into the premises, pelting stones, damaging flower pots and window panes. Later, they broke into the house and went on a rampage, damaging articles and furniture in the puja and living rooms. Even as Arvind’s mother and their domestic help cried for help, they continued the rampage.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the incident saying that there was no place for violence in a democracy. She also sought a detailed report from the DGP M. Mahendar Reddy on the incident.

Banjara Hills inspector M. Narender said that on a complaint from Arvind’s mother Vijayalakshmi, a case had been registered against a group of TRS workers. “We have started identifying the persons involved in the incident,” he said.

In her complaint, Vijayalakshmi stated, “About 50 goondas belonging to TRS broke open the gate of our house, trespassed into the house carrying TRS flags, sticks and stones and damaged furniture, puja shelf, photos of deities with stones and further entered the living room and damaged the glass furniture.”

She said that they abused the domestic help in abusive language and injured them. They damaged a high-end car parked in the house. She also said that police personnel were present but they failed to stop the attackers. Police denied the allegations.

Police said cases has been registered against 50 TRS workers under the Indian Penal Code for trespass, rioting, damaging property, causing hurt and assault on a woman to outrage her modesty. Eight of them including M. Goverdhan, Ram Yadav and Swamy were taken into police custody. A hunt is on to identify and nab the others.