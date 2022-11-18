  
Nation Politics 18 Nov 2022 TRS mob vandalises D ...
Nation, Politics

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PINTO DEEPAK
Published Nov 18, 2022, 11:01 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 12:57 am IST
Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)
 Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Scores of TRS workers vandalised the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills here on Friday  apparently enraged by his comments against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and MLC K. Kavitha.

After protesting outside the MP’s house and raising slogans, the crowd charged into his residence, ransacked the premises and terrorised his family members, including his mother D. Vijayalakshmi.

The police were present at the spot in small numbers and could not prevent the crowd from entering the house. By the time additional forces arrived, the damage was done. Police then took a few persons and detained them at the police station.

Following the attack, police beefed up security at Pragathi Bhavan, Kavitha’s residence and Telangana Bhavan as a preventive measure.

The crowd initially barged into the premises, pelting stones, damaging flower pots and window panes. Later, they broke into the house and went on a rampage, damaging articles and furniture in the puja and living rooms. Even as Arvind’s mother and their domestic help cried for help, they continued the rampage.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condemned the incident saying that there was no place for violence in a democracy. She also sought a detailed report from the DGP M. Mahendar Reddy on the incident.

Banjara Hills inspector M. Narender said that on a complaint from Arvind’s mother Vijayalakshmi, a case had been registered against a group of TRS workers. “We have started identifying the persons involved in the incident,” he said.

In her complaint, Vijayalakshmi stated, “About 50 goondas belonging to TRS broke open the gate of our house, trespassed into the house carrying TRS flags, sticks and stones and damaged furniture, puja shelf, photos of deities with stones and further entered the living room and damaged the glass furniture.”

She said that they abused the domestic help in abusive language and injured them. They damaged a high-end car parked in the house. She also said that police personnel were present but they failed to stop the attackers. Police denied the allegations.

Police said cases has been registered against 50 TRS workers under the Indian Penal Code for trespass, rioting, damaging property, causing hurt and assault on a woman to outrage her modesty. Eight of them including M. Goverdhan, Ram Yadav and Swamy were taken into police custody. A hunt is on to identify and nab the others.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, dharmapuri arvind, k. kavitha, d. vijayalakshmi, pragathi bhavan, dr tamilisai soundararajan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP approached me with ‘Shinde model’, claims Kavitha
Attacks are show of ‘caste arrogance’: Arvind

Latest From Nation

In October, an official from Cherlapalli central prison was targeted by cyberfraudsters and duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh.

Online dating is ridden with frauds, warn cybercrime experts

Justice Chandrachud (PTI file image)

HC advocates’ to meet CJI today opposing transfer of Justice Abhishek Reddy

Temple EO Lavanna said the devotees who booked tickets on line will be allowed the Sparsha Darshan. (DC Image)

No Sparsha darshan at Srisailam

APSBCL had taken over sale of liquor from October 1, 2019 (Representational image: PTI)

AP to soon start digital payments at liquor outlets



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Razakar to aid BJP set context for Telangana on sets

Being produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is aimed at not only recreating history, but also helping the BJP in the elections. (Representational Image/AFP)

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)

Letter threatens blasts if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay at Indore stadium

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Akola district, Thursday (PTI Photo)

BJP approached me with ‘Shinde model’, claims Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)

Tarun Chugh demands criminal case against Kavitha

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. (DC File Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->