  
Nation Politics 18 Nov 2022 Tension, clash in Ku ...
Nation, Politics

Tension, clash in Kurnool on third day of Naidu visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2022, 1:25 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 2:02 am IST
Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)
 Telugu Desam president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu (DC)

ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed in Kurnool city on Friday after activists of the Rayalaseema JAC reportedly led by the YSRC clashed with Telugu Desam cadres when TD chief N Chandrababu Naidu was on the final day of his three-day visit to Kurnool district.

Slogans of ‘Rayalaseema Drohi Chandrababu Go Back’ were raised against Naidu by the rival side as he was not supporting the judicial capital plan for Kurnool as part of the 3-capitals formula of the YSRC government.

The Naidu tour drew big responses in Pathikonda, Adoni and Emiganur in its first two days marked by the TD leader's scathing verbal attacks on chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, the citing of “failures” in developmental activities and the “apathetic conditions” of farmers. The scenario was different in Kurnool.

The Rayalaseema JAC with advocates, student unions and YSRC cadres staged the protest with placards and shouting slogans against Naidu supporting the single capital Amaravati plan and ignoring the decades-old Sribagh Pact.

The advocates on protest during the Naidu visit were detained by the police. The Advocates JAC lashed out at Naidu and said he had not right to tour Kurnool even though he hailed from the Rayalaseema region.

A group of activists of the student JAC tried to ransack the guest house where Naidu was staying. This led to a clash between JAC activists and TD cadres. Police disbursed the groups by restoring to a lathi-charge.

While the situation was out of control, Naidu took dig at the activists, branding them as YSRC goons and the “PayTM bach with Biryani.”

The opposition leader alleged that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was provoking the people in the name of regions, religions and caste following the huge response from the people for his tour in Kurnool district.

“I wouldn’t spare this paid-batch and am ready to stay here to clear everything. If I give a signal to my party cadres, they would beat the YSRC cadres to pulp after removing their clothes, across the state,” he warned.

Naidu said TD was the only party that developed Kurnool during its rule, including the launch of irrigation projects, while the YSRC government did nothing in the past three years.

Referring to allegations by the activists over the high court, Naidu made it clear he had already insisted on the setting up of a high court bench in Kurnool.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, kurnool news, naidu tour
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Related Stories

Naidu alleges Jagan blocking AP’s progress
Naidu urges former TS leaders, old party cadre to do ghar wapsi

Latest From Nation

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

MEA staffer held for spying

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. (PTI)

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

A group of second-year Nizam College students along with student organisation activists attempted to enter the VC's chambers (Photo: https://www.nizamcollege.ac.in/)

Tension on OU campus as students storm VC’s chamber



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

Razakar to aid BJP set context for Telangana on sets

Being produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is aimed at not only recreating history, but also helping the BJP in the elections. (Representational Image/AFP)

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)

Letter threatens blasts if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay at Indore stadium

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Akola district, Thursday (PTI Photo)

BJP approached me with ‘Shinde model’, claims Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->