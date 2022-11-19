BJP leaders condemn CM for attack on Dharmapuri’s house

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for a statewide agitation to protest against the TRS activists vandalising the residence of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

During a tele-conference, he directed BJP district unit presidents and frontal organisations leaders to hold agitation programmes to “expose the undemocratic attitude of TRS leaders.”

“Don’t assume BJP’s patience as our incompetence,” he warned and added that the TRS lacked the guts to face te BJP democratically and was engaging in physical attacks and bullying. Sanjay spoke to Arvind over the phone and enquired about the incident.

“TRS leaders failed to answer the questions raised by the MP and tried to suppress out voice with physical attacks,” he said. “BJP will not be afraid of attacks by TRS leaders and will teach a fitting lesson soon, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP OBC morcha national president Dr K. Laxamn alleged that with the help of police, TRS cadre attacked the residence of Arvind.

“What were the Telangana police doing when miscreants attacked the residence of an MP”, he questioned.

BJP state official spokesperson N.V. Subhash condemned the attack and demanded stern action against those involved in the act.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has adopted a new technique to create fear in opposition camps by conspiring attacks and foisting cases against those criticizing his government, he said.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao said that the attack showed the insecurity of TRS leaders over their political future. It is unfortunate to terrorise MP Arvind’s mother during the attack, he said.