  
Nation Politics 18 Nov 2022 BJP leaders condemn ...
Nation, Politics

BJP leaders condemn CM for attack on Dharmapuri’s house

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 19, 2022, 1:28 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2022, 1:49 am IST
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP district unit presidents and frontal organisations leaders to hold agitation programmes (Photo: Twitter)
 Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP district unit presidents and frontal organisations leaders to hold agitation programmes (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar called for a statewide agitation to protest against the TRS activists vandalising the residence of Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

During a tele-conference, he directed BJP district unit presidents and frontal organisations leaders to hold agitation programmes to “expose the undemocratic attitude of TRS leaders.”

 “Don’t assume BJP’s patience as our incompetence,” he warned and added that the TRS lacked the guts to face te BJP democratically and was engaging in physical attacks and bullying. Sanjay spoke to Arvind over the phone and enquired about the incident.

“TRS leaders failed to answer the questions raised by the MP and tried to suppress out voice with physical attacks,” he said. “BJP will not be afraid of attacks by TRS leaders and will teach a fitting lesson soon, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP OBC morcha national president Dr K. Laxamn alleged that with the help of police, TRS cadre attacked the residence of Arvind.

“What were the Telangana police doing when miscreants attacked the residence of an MP”, he questioned.

BJP state official spokesperson N.V. Subhash condemned the attack and demanded stern action against those involved in the act.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has adopted a new technique to create fear in opposition camps by conspiring attacks and foisting cases against those criticizing his government, he said.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao said that the attack showed the insecurity of TRS leaders over their political future. It is unfortunate to terrorise MP Arvind’s mother during the attack, he said.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, dharmapuri aravind attacked, bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks
Yama Dwitiya observed at Dharmapuri temple in Jagtial

Latest From Nation

It is believed that Srikrishna, who is a contractual worker, was paid a decent amount of money for sharing copies of the documents. — Representational image/File

MEA staffer held for spying

Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud. (PTI)

Hear 10 matrimonial cases daily: CJI

Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI file image)

Rahul's stand on Savarkar may end MVA: Sena

A group of second-year Nizam College students along with student organisation activists attempted to enter the VC's chambers (Photo: https://www.nizamcollege.ac.in/)

Tension on OU campus as students storm VC’s chamber



MOST POPULAR

 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
 

Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and have also been detected in medical supplies and food, the researchers said. — Representational Image/Twitter/Screengrab
 

Marijuana, vaping may be as harmful to heart as cigarettes: Study

The exposures modelled a single session of actual smoking/vaping: The rats inhaled the smoke or aerosol for five seconds twice for five minutes, with clean air in between the smoke inhalations. (Image: AP)
 

Menopause: Study shows varied effects of HRT on depression

Women given HRT systemically (either via pills or through the skin using a patch) were more likely to be diagnosed with depression, especially between the ages of 48 and 50, compared with women who were not on HRT. (Photo: Pexels/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TRS mob vandalises Dharmapuri Arvind’s residence for anti-CM remarks

Screengrab of a video showing TRS workers vandalising the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind at Banjara Hills. (DC Image)

Razakar to aid BJP set context for Telangana on sets

Being produced by BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, the movie is aimed at not only recreating history, but also helping the BJP in the elections. (Representational Image/AFP)

BJP targets Mulayam’s seat in coming bypolls

Aparna Yadav joined the BJP ahead of the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI file image)

Letter threatens blasts if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay at Indore stadium

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Akola district, Thursday (PTI Photo)

BJP approached me with ‘Shinde model’, claims Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->