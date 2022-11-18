BJP approached me with ‘Shinde model’, claims Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Two days after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao told party leaders that the BJP was attempting to entice his daughter to join the saffron party, TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha claimed on Friday that the BJP had reached out to her with a proposal to "implement the Shinde model" in Telangana. She had "politely rejected" the offer, Kavitha said.

Addressing a press conference at the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) office on the Assembly premises, Kavitha stated, "Friends of the BJP and friendly organisations of the BJP" sent her numerous proposals in this regard. She mentioned the 'Shinde model,' an apparent reference to the Shiv Sena revolt led by Eknath Shinde, who later became Chief Minister, deposing party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"There have been Shinde-model proposals brought up to me by friends of the BJP and friendly organizations of the BJP asking me to join the party. I told them that Telangana people do not betray their own parties and their own leaders. We will become leaders on our own strength not by the back door. We have rejected their proposal very politely, but what they do next is a different story. We are in public life. We are always among people and we will face them. We have our party which has become the BRS. Tomorrow, it will work at the national level," she asserted.

Enraged by BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri's allegations that she had approached AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge expressing her desire to join the Congress, the TRS MLC threatened the Nizamabad BJP MP with "slapping him with slippers at Nizamabad Chowrasta" if he continued to make baseless allegations against her, her father, or family members.

“It's a total lie. Why would I join some party which has no colour or flavour of Telangana. The only leader whom I trust in my life is KCR. My political journey will always be with KCR."

At one point, kavitha lost her cool and threatened to beat “Arvind to death” while challenging tjhe MP to a fight in the upcoming elections from wherever he decides to contest. Kavitha urged turmeric farmers in Nizamabad to file cheating cases against Arvind who had promised on a bond paper during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections that if he won, he would bring the Turmeric Board to Nizamabad but has yet to do so after more than three years.

‘Politely rejected offer’

