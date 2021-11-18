Nation Politics 18 Nov 2021 YSRC bags 261 wards ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC bags 261 wards out of 353 in urban local body polls in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Telugu Desam took 82 wards and the Jana Sena and independents five each
YSRCP leaders and activists celebrating after winning the Municipality elections at the Central office near Tadepalli on Wednesday. (DC Photo)
 YSRCP leaders and activists celebrating after winning the Municipality elections at the Central office near Tadepalli on Wednesday. (DC Photo)

Vijayawada: In a fresh assertion of its supremacy in AP, the ruling YSR Congress bagged a majority of 261 municipal wards out of the 353 that were up for polling in the state. The Telugu Desam took 82 wards and the Jana Sena and independents five each.

In Nellore municipal corporation, YSRC bagged all the 54 wards. In Vizianagaram municipal corporation, the party won the one ward where polling was held.

 

In Visakhapatnam municipal corporation, out of two wards up for polls, the YSRC bagged both. In Kakinada municipal corporation in East Godavari, the YSRC bagged all forwards. In Eluru municipal corporation in West Godavari too, the YSRC bagged both the seats where elections were held.

In Machilipatnam municipal corporation in Krishna district, YSRC won the one seat that did polling. In Guntur municipal corporation, Telugu Desam won the sole seat up for poll. In Anantapur municipal corporation too, the YSRC won the one seat that went to polls.

 

In Akiveedu in West Godavari district, out of the 20 wards, YSRC took 12, TD 4 and JS 3 and Independents 1. In Kondapalli in Krishna district, out of 29 wards, YSRC won 14, TD 14 and Independent 1.

In Dachepalli in Guntur district, out of 20 wards, YSRC snatched 11, TD 7, JS 1 and Independent 1. In Gurajala in Guntur district, out of 20 wars, YSRC won 16, TD 3 and JS 1. In Darsi in Prakasam district, out of 20 wards, YSRC was victorious in 7 and TD in 13.

In Buchireddypalem in Nellore district, out of 20 wards, YSRC took 18 and TD 2. In Bethamcherla in Kurnool district, out of 20 wards, YSRC took 14 and TD 6. In Kamalapuram in Kadapa district, out of 20 wards, YSRC won 15 and TD 5. In Kuppam in Chittoor district, out of 25 wards, YSRC grabbed 19 and TD 6.

 

In Penukonda in Anantapur district, out of 20 wards, YSRC took 18 and TD 2. In Jaggaiahpeta in Krishna district, out of 31 wards, YSRC took 17 and TD 14. In Rajampeta in Kadapa district, out of 29 wards, YSRC bagged 24, TD 4 and Independent 1.

The single wards in municipalities/nagar panchayats won by YSRC include Pitapuram in East Godavari, Nuzvid in Krishna, Macherla in Guntur, Addanki in Prakasam, Rayadurg in Anatapur, Nagari in Chittoor, Nandikotkur in Kurnool, Badvel in Kadapa and two wards in Repalle in Guntur.

TD won a ward in Kovvur in West Godavari while an Independent won a ward in Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.

 

...
Tags: telugu desam, nellore municipal corporation, ysr congress party (ysrcp), kakinada municipal corporation (kmc), ysr congress
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The BJP president said the Central government allocated Rs 120 crore for soil testing in Telangana state and based on the report, farmers could sow crops as per their wish. (DC Image)

‘Corrupt’ KCR spoiled CM post’s decorum, says Bandi

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Yoda LifeLine, a multi-specialty diagnostic centre here. (PTI)

Covid lessons not fully learnt, laments Venkaiah Naidu

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)

Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

A report from Baramulla said that two CRPF jawans and two civilians were injured in a grenade attack on a police party in Palhalan township. Representational Image. (PTI)

Lashkar-e-Tayyaba commander among 5 militants killed in J&K gunfights



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul: Is Hinduism about beating Sikhs, Muslims: No, Hindutva is

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Rao says Brahmins, Baniyas are in his pockets; Congress seeks apology

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->