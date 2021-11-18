YSRC bags 261 wards out of 353 in urban local body polls in AP

YSRCP leaders and activists celebrating after winning the Municipality elections at the Central office near Tadepalli on Wednesday. (DC Photo)

Vijayawada: In a fresh assertion of its supremacy in AP, the ruling YSR Congress bagged a majority of 261 municipal wards out of the 353 that were up for polling in the state. The Telugu Desam took 82 wards and the Jana Sena and independents five each.

In Nellore municipal corporation, YSRC bagged all the 54 wards. In Vizianagaram municipal corporation, the party won the one ward where polling was held.

In Visakhapatnam municipal corporation, out of two wards up for polls, the YSRC bagged both. In Kakinada municipal corporation in East Godavari, the YSRC bagged all forwards. In Eluru municipal corporation in West Godavari too, the YSRC bagged both the seats where elections were held.

In Machilipatnam municipal corporation in Krishna district, YSRC won the one seat that did polling. In Guntur municipal corporation, Telugu Desam won the sole seat up for poll. In Anantapur municipal corporation too, the YSRC won the one seat that went to polls.

In Akiveedu in West Godavari district, out of the 20 wards, YSRC took 12, TD 4 and JS 3 and Independents 1. In Kondapalli in Krishna district, out of 29 wards, YSRC won 14, TD 14 and Independent 1.

In Dachepalli in Guntur district, out of 20 wards, YSRC snatched 11, TD 7, JS 1 and Independent 1. In Gurajala in Guntur district, out of 20 wars, YSRC won 16, TD 3 and JS 1. In Darsi in Prakasam district, out of 20 wards, YSRC was victorious in 7 and TD in 13.

In Buchireddypalem in Nellore district, out of 20 wards, YSRC took 18 and TD 2. In Bethamcherla in Kurnool district, out of 20 wards, YSRC took 14 and TD 6. In Kamalapuram in Kadapa district, out of 20 wards, YSRC won 15 and TD 5. In Kuppam in Chittoor district, out of 25 wards, YSRC grabbed 19 and TD 6.

In Penukonda in Anantapur district, out of 20 wards, YSRC took 18 and TD 2. In Jaggaiahpeta in Krishna district, out of 31 wards, YSRC took 17 and TD 14. In Rajampeta in Kadapa district, out of 29 wards, YSRC bagged 24, TD 4 and Independent 1.

The single wards in municipalities/nagar panchayats won by YSRC include Pitapuram in East Godavari, Nuzvid in Krishna, Macherla in Guntur, Addanki in Prakasam, Rayadurg in Anatapur, Nagari in Chittoor, Nandikotkur in Kurnool, Badvel in Kadapa and two wards in Repalle in Guntur.

TD won a ward in Kovvur in West Godavari while an Independent won a ward in Bobbili in Vizianagaram district.