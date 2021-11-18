 LIVE !  :  The Weather department also predicted that Strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) are very likely. (AP file photo) Rain updates: Extreme rainfall predicted for coastal AP, red alert in TN districts
 
Nation Politics 18 Nov 2021 Will go to any exten ...
Nation, Politics

Will go to any extent to protect interests of farmers, TS: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 18, 2021, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 11:48 pm IST
KCR has vowed to take the agitation against the anti-farmer policies to the national level by involving farmers from across the nation
CM KCR participating in a three-hour ‘maha dharna’ at dharna chowk along with all top TRS leaders here on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
 CM KCR participating in a three-hour ‘maha dharna’ at dharna chowk along with all top TRS leaders here on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has vowed to take the agitation against the anti-farmer policies of the Centre to the national level by involving farmers from across the nation.

Participating in a three-hour ‘maha dharna’ at dharna chowk along with all top TRS leaders here on Thursday, he demanded the Union government to spell out its stand on procurement of paddy from Telangana. He said he will wait for two days for a response from the Centre before deciding on the next course of action.

 

Meanwhile, he expressed solidarity with farmers from north India, who have been on protest for over a year now demanding the Centre to withdraw the new farm laws.

"This is just the beginning. We will take the agitation to any extent to protect the interests of farmers and those of Telangana state," Rao warned and made it clear that the movement would continue till the Centre relents and starts procuring rice from Telangana on par with Punjab.

Touching other topics, Rao came down heavily against the Centre for sitting on Telangana government's demands for increasing quota for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes, categorisation of Scheduled Castes and conducting caste-wise census of BCs.

 

Dismissing BJP’s criticism for staging protests despite being in power, Rao recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat on a 51-hour dharna when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2006. He said that it was the responsibility of Modi to avoid a situation where the Chief Minister has to sit on dharna.

"I have been exhorting the Centre in the last 50 days to clarify whether it would procure paddy from Telangana or not in rabi season. Even meeting Union food minister Piyush Goyal has had no effect," Rao stated.

He accused the BJP of whipping up ‘communal’ sentiments during elections.
"The BJP leaders are threatening to send me to jail. Do they really think that KCR will be scared?" he fumed.

 

Later, a TRS delegation, minus Rao, met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Raj Bhavan and submitted a representation on paddy procurement from Telangana.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, anti-farmer policies, dharna chowk, paddy procurement, anit-farm laws
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Dharna Chowk on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR at dharna boosts morale of TRS workers

The MEA said the two sides agreed on the need to find an early resolution to the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols so as to restore peace and tranquillity. (PTI Photo)

India, China agree to hold next round of military talks soon

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.(DC File Image)

AP Assembly sessions starts; hails initiatives for women empowerment

Heavy rain inundates North Mada Street in Tirumala on Thursday. By arrangement.

Rain shuts all road, footpath routes to Tirumala



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

India investing in developing capabilities in 5G & 6G tech: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the conference on ‘Creating synergies for Seamless Credit Flow and Economic Growth, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (PIB/PTI Photo)

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Baghel meets Sonia, discusses Congress preparations for Uttar Pradesh polls

He also informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government in Chhattisgarh. (PTI file image)

Scuffle between Congress, Akali Dal breaks out in Punjab Assembly

Reports said that in the ruckus, Navjot Singh Sidhu stood up for the CM and charged up to the MLAs, asking them to back off. (DC File Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->