‘Corrupt’ KCR spoiled CM post’s decorum, says Bandi

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay said the people of Telangana were upset with the attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and they wanted him to be ousted from the post. The sacrifices of 1,400 people brought Telangana state, but unfortunately ‘corrupt’ Chandrashekar Rao who became the Chief Minister degraded the decorum of the post, he criticised.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sanjay Kumar said Chandrashekar Rao had a habit of diverting attention of the people, when his administrative failures came to the fore. Earlier, the Chief Minister declared the Dalit Bandhu scheme, and now blaming the Central government on paddy procurement to divert the attention, he said.

“It is the victory of people as Chandrashekar Rao came out of his farmhouse to Pragathi Bhavan and now at Dharna Chowk. We will bring him to the people soon,” he said.

The BJP president asked the Chief Minister to disclose what difficulty he was facing in procurement of paddy. For the last one month, farmers had been eagerly waiting to sell their produce, but no agency purchased it, he said. After the BJP began to stir, the officials started paddy operations in purchasing centers, he said.

Sanjay said that TRS activists pelted stones and eggs on paddy farmers, when the BJP team interacted with them. Around 75 activists were injured in TRS attacks including media personnel, he said, adding that the police turned mute spectators, favouring ruling TRS party leaders, he alleged. DGP M. Mahender Reddy was not responding to the calls of BJP leaders, he added.

The BJP president said the Central government allocated Rs 120 crore for soil testing in Telangana state and based on the report, farmers could sow crops as per their wish. Central government was always ready to encourage paddy and alternative crops as and when farmers sow, he said.

Reacting on Siddipet collector P. Venkatarami Reddy joining the TRS Sanjay said bowing to elders was tradition in India, but why the collector touched the feet of the Chief Minister was known after he was made an MLC. The Chief Minister sent strong signals to the bureaucrats that if they had bowed to him, they would be made MLCs, MLAs and MPs, he said. BJP MLA Raja Singh, former minister Vijayarama Rao and others were present.