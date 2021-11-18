Nation Politics 18 Nov 2021 ‘Corrupt&rsquo ...
Nation, Politics

‘Corrupt’ KCR spoiled CM post’s decorum, says Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Nov 18, 2021, 2:22 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2021, 7:15 am IST
The BJP president asked the Chief Minister to disclose what difficulty he was facing in procurement of paddy
The BJP president said the Central government allocated Rs 120 crore for soil testing in Telangana state and based on the report, farmers could sow crops as per their wish. (DC Image)
 The BJP president said the Central government allocated Rs 120 crore for soil testing in Telangana state and based on the report, farmers could sow crops as per their wish. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay said the people of Telangana were upset with the attitude of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and they wanted him to be ousted from the post. The sacrifices of 1,400 people brought Telangana state, but unfortunately ‘corrupt’ Chandrashekar Rao who became the Chief Minister degraded the decorum of the post, he criticised.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Sanjay Kumar said Chandrashekar Rao had a habit of diverting attention of the people, when his administrative failures came to the fore. Earlier, the Chief Minister declared the Dalit Bandhu scheme, and now blaming the Central government on paddy procurement to divert the attention, he said.

 

“It is the victory of people as Chandrashekar Rao came out of his farmhouse to Pragathi Bhavan and now at Dharna Chowk. We will bring him to the people soon,” he said.  

The BJP president asked the Chief Minister to disclose what difficulty he was facing in procurement of paddy. For the last one month, farmers had been eagerly waiting to sell their produce, but no agency purchased it, he said. After the BJP began to stir, the officials started paddy operations in purchasing centers, he said.

Sanjay said that TRS activists pelted stones and eggs on paddy farmers, when the BJP team interacted with them. Around 75 activists were injured in TRS attacks including media personnel, he said, adding that the police turned mute spectators, favouring ruling TRS party leaders, he alleged. DGP M. Mahender Reddy was not responding to the calls of BJP leaders, he added.

 

The BJP president said the Central government allocated Rs 120 crore for soil testing in Telangana state and based on the report, farmers could sow crops as per their wish. Central government was always ready to encourage paddy and alternative crops as and when farmers sow, he said.

Reacting on Siddipet collector P. Venkatarami Reddy joining the TRS Sanjay said bowing to elders was tradition in India, but why the collector touched the feet of the Chief Minister was known after he was made an MLC. The Chief Minister sent strong signals to the bureaucrats that if they had bowed to him, they would be made MLCs, MLAs and MPs, he said. BJP MLA Raja Singh, former minister Vijayarama Rao and others were present.

 

...
Tags: bandi sanjay kumar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Finance minister T. Harish Rao asked officials to launch more modules and options on Dharani to make the portal more user-friendly and to resolve the issues being faced by people during property registrations on the portal. (DC File Image)

Efforts on to make Dharani user-friendly: Harish

The GRMB agreed to defer the discussion on this issue to the next meeting and asked the chief engineers of Telangana and AP to finalise the next date for the meeting. Representational Image. (AFP)

Telangana opposes GRMB visit to Devadula

These facts prima facie disclose commission of offences punishable under section 120-8 r/w 67-8 of IT Act, 2000 against Mohan Krishna and other unknown persons. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

CBI arrests youngster in Tirupati for online child sexual abuse

A. Revanth Reddy, MP, President-TPCC, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, MLA, CLP-Leader, Former Minister, Mohd. Ali Shabbier and others leaders come out after submitted complaint to the Election Returning Officer, in Assembly, on MLC Candidate Mr. Venkatrami Reddy. (SSR). (DC Image)

Bar ‘corrupt’ former IAS officer from MLC polls, Congress tells poll chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
 

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; Telangana's fest goes global

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.
 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India hits out at China for village construction

India on Thursday slammed the reported construction of a border village by China in Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh that has been under Chinese occupation for more than 60 years. (PTI file photo)

Sachin Pilot meets Sonia Gandhi amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz in Rajasthan

Sachin Pilot arrives at 10, Janpath to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul: Is Hinduism about beating Sikhs, Muslims: No, Hindutva is

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Mamata takes over finance portfolio, Amit Mitra chief adviser

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

BJP leader Rao says Brahmins, Baniyas are in his pockets; Congress seeks apology

BJP General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->