Nation Politics 18 Nov 2021 AP CM takes a dig at ...
Nation, Politics

AP CM takes a dig at Naidu for absence from assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOHD ILYAS
Published Nov 19, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Jagan Mohan Reddy said they had delayed the Assembly proceedings, expecting that the Leader of Opposition would come to the house
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter)
Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appeared jubilant as, laced with humour, he took a dig at Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu on the first day of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session on Thursday during a short discussion on Women Empowerment.

Naidu was absent from the House, as was Telugu Desam Legislature Party deputy leader K. Atchannanaidu.

 

Intervening during the discussion, Jagan Mohan Reddy said they had delayed the Assembly proceedings, expecting that the Leader of Opposition would come to the house.

“Some people are saying the Kuppam effect has kept Chandrababu Naidu away, as women of the town taught him a fitting lesson after amounts under welfare schemes, without any pilferage, had been directly credited to their bank accounts in a transparent manner,” the CM observed.

He said at least now, the Leader of Opposition must understand the relevance of welfare and transparency, instead of putting spokes in implementation of such schemes through all avenues, including litigation.

 

Participating in the debate earlier, MLA R.K. Roja said she salutes women of Kuppam for their contribution in defeating Chandrababu Naidu. She lauded Jagan Mohan Reddy for standing by women empowerment through a delivery system that worked with a clock-like precision

Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, tdp president n. chandrababu naidu, ap legislative assembly, kuppam elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


