IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju arrested in Palarivattom flyover scam

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
He has dismissed the charges that he was responsible for the poor quality of the bridge as 'politically motivated'
IUML MLA Ebrahim Kunju. (DC Image by Arunchandra Bose)
Kochi: Former Kerala minister and IUML MLA V K Ebrahim Kunju was on Wednesday arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with alleged corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover in Kerala during the previous Congress-led UDF rule, official sources said.

The vigilance sleuths probing the case recorded the arrest of Kunju at a private hospital here, where he had been undergoing treatment for some ailments.

 

Sources said the vigilance team had held discussions with the hospital authorities before recording his arrest.

Earlier, the VACB officials had interrogated Kunju, who is also an MLA, several times in connection with the flyover case.

He has dismissed the charges that he was responsible for the poor quality of the bridge as 'politically motivated', built when he was the PWD minister in the previous UDF government headed by Oommen Chandy.

The state government has decided to rebuild the flyover.

