DMK continues to reorganise party units ahead of 2021 polls

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2020, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2020, 4:02 pm IST
Chennai: The DMK on Wednesday announced rejigging more party districts for better administration, continuing its exercise of reorganising party units ahead of Assembly elections next year.

The Chennai North and West districts are bifurcated and a new district unit, Thanjavur Central has been carved out of the existing Thanjavur North and South district units.

 

The reorganisation of party units is for better administration, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement.

Assembly elections are due during April-May 2021 in Tamil Nadu.

Tha Ilaya Aruna shall be the in-charge for Chennai North district, comprising Dr RK Nagar, Perambur and Royapuram Assembly constituencies and Madhavaram S Sudarsanam would take care of North East district that includes Madhavaram and Tiruvotriyur segments.

The city's West district (Chepauk-Triplicane, Thousand Lights and Anna Nagar) and South West district (T Nagar and Mylapore) would be helmed by N Sitrarasu and Mayilai T Velu respectively, the party said.

 

S Kalyanasundaram and Durai Chandrasekaran are tasked to administer Thanjavur North (Tiruvidaimarudur-Reserved, Kumbakonam, Papanasam) and Thanjavur Central (Tiruvaiyaru, Orathanadu, Thanjavur) party districts respectively.

Yenathi P Balasubramaniam would be the incharge for Thanjavur South (Pattukottai, Peravurani) district. The party has already carried out bifurcation and trifurcation of party units in the state.

Tags: dmk, party districts, tamil nadu assembly polls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


