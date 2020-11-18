The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 18 Nov 2020 Amit Shah targets Gu ...
Nation, Politics

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 18, 2020, 5:23 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2020, 5:23 am IST
Former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of having double standards when it comes to elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday alleged that certain political leaders, particularly those in Jammu and Kashmir, want "foreign forces to intervene" on the contentious issue of the scrapping of Article 370. The home minister, in a series of tweets, also asked the Congress Party, which has signed the Gupkar Declaration, to clarify its position on the issue.

"Congress and the Gupkar Gang want to take J&K back to the era of terror and turmoil. They want to take away the rights of dalits, women and tribals that we have ensured by removing Article 370. This is why they're being rejected by the people everywhere," the home minister said in his tweet.

 

“The Gupkar Gang is going global! They want foreign forces to intervene in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar Gang also insults India's Tricolour. Do Sonia Ji and Rahul Ji support such moves of the Gupkar Gang? They should make their stand crystal clear to the people of India,” Mr Shah further added in his tweets.

"Jammu and Kashmir has been, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Indian people will no longer tolerate an unholy 'global gathbandhan' against our national interest. Either the Gupkar Gang swims along with the national mood or else the people will sink it," Mr Shah stated. 

 

Former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of having double standards when it comes to elections.

"Fighting elections in an alliance is also anti-national now. BJP can stitch as many alliances in its hunger for power, but somehow we are undermining national interest by putting up a united front," Ms Mufti said in her tweet.

"Love jihad, tukde tukde & now Gupkar Gang dominates the political discourse instead of rising unemployment & inflation," she further added.

"Only in J&K can leaders be detained and called anti-national for participating in elections and supporting the democratic process. The truth is all those who oppose the ideology of the BJP are labelled ‘corrupt & anti-national’," Mr Abdullah said in his tweets.

 

Tags: amit shah, jammu and kashmir bjp, gupkar alliance, people's alliance for gupkar declaration


