Nation Politics 18 Nov 2019 'This is Modi&# ...
Nation, Politics

'This is Modi's emergency': Yechury on police action against protesting JNU students

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
Yechury, who was JNU students' union president during Emergency, said peaceful demonstration was a democratic right in a democratic society.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday condemned the police action on protesting students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying it was not the right way to deal with democratic protests. (Photo: File)
 CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday condemned the police action on protesting students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying it was not the right way to deal with democratic protests. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday condemned the police action on protesting students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying it was not the right way to deal with democratic protests.

"This is Modi's emergency. The number of police personnel present at the spot of the protest is higher than what we saw during emergency," Yechury said during a press briefing here. "This is not the right way to deal with democratic protests. The Modi government is trying to provoke the students."

 

Yechury, who was the JNU students' union president during Emergency, said peaceful demonstration was a democratic right in a democratic society. He added that beating up students shows the "use of extreme authoritarianism on the part of the government".

The CPI(M) leader said during his student days, marches were taken till the Parliament without any violence. "Here the police is provoking the students who are still showing restraint," he said.

Thousands of JNU students, carrying placards and chanting slogans, marched towards Parliament on the first day of the winter session on Monday, demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike, but were stopped by the police around half a kilometre from the institute's campus in south Delhi.

Hundreds of police personnel stopped the students on the Baba Ganganath Marg, around 600 metres from the main gate of the university and some of them were forcefully blocked from moving ahead.

Several leaders of the agitation were detained by police when they were insisting on marching forward.

The varsity's students have been protesting for nearly three weeks against the draft hostel manual, which has provisions for hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sitaram yechury, jnu, students, protest, delhi, police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Ahead of his meeting with Gandhi, Pawar said all political parties seeking to stake claim in forming the government in Maharashtra have to

Pawar holds talks with Sonia on govt formation in Maharashtra

'I know the meeting was very important but I was contractually bound. I had signed the contract in January and I joined politics in April. Due to contractual obligation, I had to go for the commentary. On 11th November I received the mail and on the same day, I had informed them the reason for not attending the meeting,' Gambhir said. (Photo: ANI)

'My kids stay in Delhi too,' Gambhir hits out at AAP over 'missing' posters, trolling

Fathima was staying at the Sarayu hostel in the campus. Following the incident, the police, in its primary investigation, had revealed that Fathima was staying away from her family for the first time and had scored poorly in her internal exam. (Photo: ANI)

Fathima Latheef suicide case: TN students sit on hunger strike demanding fair probe

Three days ago in an all-party meeting called by Oli, participants including former prime ministers and ex-foreign ministers, asked him to take up the issue with India immediately. (Photo: Twitter)

Indian forces must withdraw from Kalapani: Nepal PM; 'Map accurate,' says MEA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shiv Sena members stage walk out, opposition members protest in Lok Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said that the government was ready to discuss all issues and urged members not to disturb the house. (Photo: LStv)

Abolition of states, conversion into UTs 'far-reaching step': Manmohan Singh

The former prime minister also gave a series of suggestions to improve the functioning of the house. (Photo: Rajya Sabha TV)

'Soul of India's federal structure': PM marks 250th session of Rajya Sabha

Addressing the 250th session of the Upper House of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Rajya Sabha is the soul of India’s federal structure. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

SC's Ayodhya verdict faulty but Muslims must move on: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya issue, but said the Muslim community should accept it. Sinha was speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest. (Photo: File)

Expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram asks Cong to lead Oppn

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham