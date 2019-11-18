Nation Politics 18 Nov 2019 Karnataka: Footwear ...
Karnataka: Footwear thrown at BJP leader Narayana Gowda by JD(S) workers

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 9:08 pm IST
Rebel JD(S) Gowda was disqualified by Speaker and he has recently joined BJP.
BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against JD(S) workers for allegedly throwing slippers at Gowda. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against JD(S) workers for allegedly throwing slippers at Gowda. (Photo: ANI)

Mandya: Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) workers on Monday allegedly threw slippers at one of the disqualified MLAs Narayana Gowda who is also a BJP candidate for KR Pet Assembly Constituency in Mandya.

Rebel JD(S) Gowda was disqualified by Speaker and he has recently joined BJP.

 

BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against JD(S) workers for allegedly throwing slippers at Gowda.

"BJP's Madhuswamy was manhandled by one of the JDS candidates' brother. Slippers were thrown at me by the JDS workers. They will have to face the consequences of this," said Gowda, who had won the last assembly poll on JDS ticket from KR Pet seat.

"Who has given them the right to throw slippers at me? The people here should see and understand my contribution and service I have done. I am here to serve them. With the help of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, I want to work for my constituency," he added.

The incident took place when Gowda when he was going to file his nomination as a BJP candidate. JDS workers allegedly threw slippers at the BJP supporters, Gowda, and his family members.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) tried to control the situation but Gowda's family members misbehaved with the police personnel present on the spot.

 

...
Tags: janata dal-secular, narayana gowda, election commission
Location: India, Karnataka, Mandya


