Focus on Citizenship Bill, economy as Winter Session begins today

The Winter Session is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days.
 As the Winter Session of Parliament will start on Monday, the government seeks to pass more than 30 bills amid the opposition’s plan to raise the issue of the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, a slowing economy, rising unemployment and farmers’ distress among others. (Photo: File)

