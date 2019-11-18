Nation Politics 18 Nov 2019 Didn't get oppo ...
Didn't get opportunity: Tharoor on Farooq Abdullah's release from house arrest

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the Opposition did not get an opportunity to raise the issue of National Conference (NC) member Farooq Abdullah's release from house arrest and his presence in the Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

"When the Opposition tried to raise the issue that we are starting the Parliament session even when one of us, Farooq Abdullah is not even there because he has been arrested. We were not even given the opportunity to raise the issue. So we had to raise our voice," he told ANI.

 

"If the government wants, they can release him within one hour. So we have urged the Speaker to apprise the government on this issue," he said.

Members of Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress were among those who urged the Speaker to ensure the presence of Abdullah. They came to the well of the House and raised slogans in favour of their demands which included the release of Abdullah. Also, NCP members supported them.

Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti have been put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region.

 

