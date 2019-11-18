Nation Politics 18 Nov 2019 'BJP-Sena shoul ...
Nation, Politics

'BJP-Sena should choose their path,' Pawar's strange reply on Maha govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 18, 2019, 12:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
Reporters told him Shiv Sena was hoping to form govt with Cong, NCP. He replied: “Accha? (Really?)
Sharad Pawar, who arrived in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, made a cryptic statement on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Sharad Pawar, who arrived in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, made a cryptic statement on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: All may not be going to the Shiv Sena’s expectation to form the Maharashtra government after breaking ties with long-time ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Having knocked on Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s doors, the Shiv Sena is hoping for a three-party tie-up between the Sena, Congress and pre-poll ally the NCP.

 

Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar -- the canny negotiator -- have had several conversations on the viability of such an ideologically-mismatched alliance. In fact, Pawar is to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Monday evening.

But he made a cryptic statement hours before the meeting. He was asked by reporters: “Do you think the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government will happen?”

He replied: “BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics.”

Reporters persisted: “But Shiv Sena is saying they will make a government along with Pawar Saheb...?” Mr Pawar's one-word response was: “Accha? (Really?)”

The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing, particularly the chief minister’s post.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also pulled out his party’s lone minister in the Union Cabinet to signal to the Congress, NCP that he was ready for an alliance.

Pawar has ruled out fresh elections, stating on Friday that Maharashtra would soon see a stable government. His colleague Nawab Malik also recently said the Sena would get the chief minister’s post.

Malik has said the process of forming a government needs to be accelerated as Maharashtra remains under President's Rule since last week.

A meeting between the Congress and Shiv Sena leaders will also take place.

The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, bjp, shiv sena, ncp, sonia gandhi, sharad pawar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Commenting on the bad quality of tap water in the city, Kejriwal said,

'Skies clear, no need to reimplement odd-even scheme,' says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Hundreds of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in Delhi were stopped near campus soon after they began marching towards the Parliament on Monday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

JNU students stopped by cops during march to Parliament

The judge also referred to a previous 2017 order of the high court in the case of Tandon versus the ED in which it was observed that

INX Media: ED moves HC seeking rectification of error in Chidambaram's bail order

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya issue, but said the Muslim community should accept it. Sinha was speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest. (Photo: File)

SC's Ayodhya verdict faulty but Muslims must move on: Yashwant Sinha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Fan says 'I love you' to Ranveer Singh but wifey Deepika Padukone intervenes; watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Check out these cool features you will soon get on WhatsApp

An updated “No Profile Picture” image is one of many changes coming soon to WhatsApp.
 

This real-life Iron Man built his own jet-powered flying suit, broke his own record

Richard went on to perfect his design, and his new flying suit absolutely crushed his own previous record. (Photo: TheChive)
 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SC's Ayodhya verdict faulty but Muslims must move on: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Sunday criticised the Supreme Court's judgment in the Ayodhya issue, but said the Muslim community should accept it. Sinha was speaking at the Mumbai Lit Fest. (Photo: File)

Expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram asks Cong to lead Oppn

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the

'Didn't buy Rs 191 crore plane': Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at Gujarat CM

Taking a veiled dig at his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that instead of buying a Rs 191 crore-plane for himself he preferred to provide free ride to women in public transport buses. (Photo: File)

'Want frank, high quality debates,' says PM Modi ahead of Winter Session

As the Winter Session of Parliament will start on Monday, the government seeks to pass more than 30 bills amid the opposition’s plan to raise the issue of the detention of political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, a slowing economy, rising unemployment and farmers’ distress among others. (Photo: File)

Pawar, Sonia to finalise formation of ‘alternative govt’ in Maha today

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday and their talks are expected to lead to a final call on a tie-up with the Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra after 25 days of deadlock. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham