Abolition of states, conversion into UTs 'far-reaching step': Manmohan Singh

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 4:00 pm IST
He said that it is the duty of the Upper House to ensure that no laws are passed in an atmosphere of 'heightened emotions'.
The former prime minister also gave a series of suggestions to improve the functioning of the house. (Photo: Rajya Sabha TV)
 The former prime minister also gave a series of suggestions to improve the functioning of the house. (Photo: Rajya Sabha TV)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday called the "abolition of states and their conversion into union territories" a far-reaching step and urged the Central government to consult the Rajya Sabha before taking such "drastic" steps.

"Abolition of certain states, their conversion into union territories is a far-reaching proposal and legislation. This house [Rajya Sabha], a council of states, should be given more power and the government should consult the council of states much more effectively before taking such a drastic measure," Singh said in Rajya Sabha.

 

He said that it is the duty of the Upper House to ensure that no laws are passed in an atmosphere of 'heightened emotions'.

The former prime minister also gave a series of suggestions to improve the functioning of the house. "The members should get additional resources such as adequate research staff to allow them to study issues in more depth," he said.

"I suggest that every year Rajya Sabha should find time to discuss the centre-state relationship, said Singh.

"There should also be debates on the state of nation's health and education," Singh added.

 

...
