Hyderabad: Money seized by cops has no electoral links

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Nov 18, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Apart from the seizure by the police, the I-T wing has confiscated about Rs 20 crore.
One lot of Rs 59 lakh was seized in Hyderabad and the other of Rs 27 lakh in the Rachakonda commissionerate. (Representational image)
Hyderabad: Out of the Rs 55 crore cash seized by the police since the election code came into effect, only about Rs 86 lakh confiscated in two cases appear to be linked to a political party but more investigations are needed to back it with proof.

One lot of Rs 59 lakh was seized in Hyderabad and the other of Rs 27 lakh in the Rachakonda commissionerate. In both cases, the men said the cash was meant for election campaigns, a senior police officer said.

 

The rest of the money seized by the police, about Rs 54.14 crore, is hawala transactions. This includes the Rs 7.5-crore haul on the eve of Diwali and the first seizure of Rs 10 crore in Adilabad district.

Apart from the seizure by the police, the I-T wing has confiscated about Rs 20 crore. Besides this, the police and the excise have seized liquor worth Rs 6.6 crore. Another Rs 5.5 crore worth of gold, silver and narcotics were seized during checks. All of this totals Rs 87.12 crore, with 18 days still left for polling.

Tags: telangana assembly election, hawala




