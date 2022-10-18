Uncertainty over KCR’s campaigning in Munugode

There is a debate in TRS circles that the Chief Minister will hold a public meeting in Munugode only if the BJP’s top national leaders such as Union home minister Amit Shah and party president J.P.Nadda address public meetings in the constituency. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Uncertainty prevails in the TRS circles over the campaigning in the Munugode Assembly constituency by party president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao and party working president K.T.Rama Rao even as finance minister T. Harish Rao kickstarted his campaign in the constituency on Tuesday by holding a roadshow in Marriguda.

While the Chief Minister appointed himself as election incharge for Lenkalapally village in Marriguda mandal, Rama Rao was chosen as incharge Ghattuppal village in Chandur mandal and Harish was appointed as incharge for Marriguda in Marriguda mandal. Since last Tuesday, Chandrashekar Rao has been camped out in New Delhi, and it is unclear when he will return to Hyderabad. He might remain in New Delhi for three more days.

There is a debate in TRS circles that the Chief Minister will hold a public meeting in Munugode only if the BJP’s top national leaders such as Union home minister Amit Shah and party president J.P.Nadda address public meetings in the constituency. They expect the Chief Minister to address public meetings a day prior to or after Shah and Nadda hold public meetings. Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly waiting for the confirmation of public meetings of Shah or Nadda and take a decision accordingly.

Party circles expect the Chief Minister to address public meetings any day from October 29 to November 1, depending on the BJP’s plans. The Chief Miniter addressed a public meeting in Munugode on August 20 before bypoll election notification was issued and promised to hold another meeting in Chandur soon, which did not happen even after two months.

Rama Rao, currently in Hyderabad, is yet to assume charge of the Munugode bypoll campaigning in Marriguda for which he has been appointed as in charge. Rama Rao is holding teleconferences from Hyderabad with voters representing farmers and weavers in Munugode listing out the TRS government’s schemes to seek their support. He visited Munugode constituency only once, and that was on October 12 to attend the filing of nomination by TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in Chandur.