TRS trying to postpone Munugode polls: Bandi

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that TRS was trying to postpone the by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency to save itself from an imminent defeat. On the pretext of fighting against free symbols to independents in the poll fray, the ruling party has filed a case in the High Court, he said.

Sanjay Kumar welcomed the court’s decision to scrap the TRS petition over free symbols. Justice is always in favour of people and conspiracies will not succeed, he said.

Fearing defeat in Munugode, TRS approached the High Court seeking the cancellation of free symbols, he said. BJP is posed to conquer all the obstacles that the ruling party has been creating, he said.

Free symbols have been available from the time TRS has been in vogue but why is its leadership raising objections in this regard, he wanted to know.