TRS approaches poll panel HQ for deletion of 'identical symbols'

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took up the issue of 'identical symbols' to the Delhi headquarters of the Election Commission India (ECI) on Tuesday.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) took up the issue of 'identical symbols' to the Delhi headquarters of the Election Commission India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Former party MP, B. Vinod Kumar and additional advocate general J. Ramachandra Rao met the poll body officials and objected to EC’s allotment of symbols to independents in the Munugode by-elections that were identical to their car symbol. They sought ECI to cancel 'identical symbols' allotted to independents as this could confuse voters and dent the prospects of TRS in the election.

Vinod took serious exception to the 'road roller' symbol allotted to an independent candidate. He pointed out that the EC had removed the road roller from the list of 'free symbols' in 2011 after TRS had lodged a complaint. He wondered how the symbol had resurfaced.

He sought removal of eight symbols-camera, chapati roller, doli, road roller, soap dish, television, sewing machine and ship from the list of 'free symbols' in order to ensure free and fair elections.