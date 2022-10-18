Rid Telangana of unprincipled demons, says Bandi

Bandi said the Chief Minister owes an explanation for the delays in completing Charlagudem and Kishtarampally reservoirs which he promised he will complete “by sitting in a chair at the work sites". — DC Image/P. Surendra

MARRIGUDEM: Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday launched a vitriolic attack on the TRS and its leaders calling on voters in Munugode to drive away “unprincipled rakshasas (demons)”, from Telangana state, and make the November 3 bypoll in Munugode the definitive moment towards this end.

Addressing a rally at Marrigudem in the evening, Sanjay also took aim at the TRS for sending 84 of its MLAs, MLCs, and ministers in Munugode, calling the deployed the TRS team the ‘Dandupalyam batch’, and asking the ruling party to explain why it needed such a large force of its leaders for the bypoll in a constituency that none of them visited prior to the announcement of the bye-election.

“All these efforts are to defeat Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy who is an honest leader. He resigned from his MLA post for the benefit of Munugode people. They are asking why he had to resign? He did so to force KCR to distribute his ill-gotten wealth among the people of the constituency,” Sanjay said.

He added: “Take the money the TRS gives for your votes. But on polling day, cast your vote for the BJP. This is not a contest between two parties but for the future of Telangana and a good future can be secured only if TRS is defeated here, and then again in next year.”

He said the Chief Minister owes an explanation for the delays in completing Charlagudem and Kishtarampally reservoirs which he promised he will complete “by sitting in a chair at the work sites".

Sanjay said that the two Communist parties — CPI and CPM — have mortgaged themselves to the TRS for their own gains, while the Congress has been bought over by the Chief Minister. He demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister as to why the government had not released any funds for Munugode’s development.