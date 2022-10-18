Revanth ridicules BJP leaders for assuring central funds

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy dared BJP and TRS legislators who had won earlier by-elections in the state and had campaigned in Munugode to disclose details of development in their constituencies since their win.

While campaigning at Samsthan Narayanpur along with party candidate Palvai Sravanthi, Reddy ridiculed the way Etala Rajendar and Raghunandan Rao were campaigning in Munugode while promising central funds for the state’s development. “I have met people from Dubbaka and Huzurabad, who are cautioning those from Munugode against voting for BJP. Its leaders were only interested in expanding the party base,” he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that developments in Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar were thanks to the efforts of Congress leaders K. Jana Reddy and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

On the massive presence of ruling party MLAs, he said adding ‘one more donkey’ to the 100 already in would be of no help. Everyone knows ‘drama’ Rao’s 'development' model,” he added.