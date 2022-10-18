  
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 18, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2022, 12:01 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. (Image credit: Twitter/@INCIndia
ANANTAPUR: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra has entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The yatra entered Kshetra Gudi in Halaharvi mandal in Kurnool district from Ballary district of Karnataka on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi reached Kshetra Gudi at the AP border, accompanied by huge crowds of party leaders and cadres of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

APCC chief Dr. Sailajanath, party leaders JD Seelam, Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan and Tulasi Reddy are with the yatra. The yatra will pass through Alur, Adoni, Emiganur and Mantralayam and again will re-enter Karnataka in Raichur district.

 Representatives of various organizations and unions will meet Rahul Gandhi to have discussions on the Congress' demand for Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. During the interaction with Gandhi, Polavaram farmers, representatives of Rayalaseema based organizations will brief on other long pending issues.

Senior leader KVP Ramachandra Rao said that Rahul Gandhi will interact with the organizations' representatives for three hours.

Refering to the encouraging response to the yatra, Ramachandra Rao said that youngsters irrespective of parties are joining the yatra.

"Even though the Congress has been struggling in the state for last eight years, the Rahul's yatra is getting huge response. Tens of thousands of people mostly youths are taking part in the yatra," he said.

Rahul Gandhi will focus on the Special category status for AP and Polavaram issue during his yatra in the state.

