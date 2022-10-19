  
Nation, Politics

Lokesh criticises govt over 'false' cases against TD, opposition leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2022, 12:01 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2022, 12:21 am IST
File photo of Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh
ANANTAPUR: Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday criticised the state government, saying it was imposing false cases on TD and other opposition party leaders.

Lokesh met Proddatur TD incharge Praveen Kumar Reddy who had been arrested in YSR district following a complaint by a SHG woman and sent to judicial custody at the Kadapa central prison. Lokesh later went to Proddatur and extended support to the family member of the TD leader.

The TD leader lashed out at the YSRC government for “targeting opposition party leaders” by filing “false” cases.

“Though, YSRC men attacked the residence of Praveen Kumar Reddy, police arrested him instead of taking action against the YSRC guns in Proddatur'', Lokesh alleged.

He said the Proddatur YSRC MLA Rachamallu Prasad Reddy was more of a don organising cricket betting.

Tags: praveen kumar reddy, nara lokesh, telugu desam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


