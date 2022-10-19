Huge crowds join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district

The Congress MP greeted and interacted with a group of students and public who had come to extend their support for the yatra. (Photo: Twitter)

ANANTAPUR: The 119-km-long four-day Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi through AP entered Kshetra Gudi in Halaharvi mandal of Kurnool district from Ballary district of Karnataka on Tuesday morning.

Accompanied by huge crowds of party leaders and cadres from both Karnataka and AP, the Congress MP walked for five hours through AP in D. Hirehal mandal in Anantapur district close to Karnataka borders. The walkathon will touch four AP assembly segments – Alur, Adoni, Emiganur and Mantralayam before re-entering Raichur district of Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi was received at Kshetra Gudi by APCC chief Sailajanath, J.D. Seelam, Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan and several others. Telangana Congress leader and MP Uttam Kumar Reddy joined the yatra.

Former prime minister Indira Gandhi and ex-AICC president Sonia Gandhi had close connection with Ballary and surrounding border areas of AP in Kurnool district.

Lakshmamma, a 73-year-old lady, had been eager to see Rahul Gandhi. “I have seen Indira Gandhi and her daughter-in-law Sonia Gandhi, who contested from Ballary Lok Sabha. I have now come to see Indira Gandhi's grandson, who is on padayatra across the country," she remarked.

The Congress MP greeted and interacted with a group of students and public who had come to extend their support for the yatra.

Senior leader KVP Ramachandra Rao, who witnessed the huge crowds, mostly unemployed youth, said they are receiving voluntary support from tens of thousands of people joining Rahul Gandhi’s yatra with hope.”

The Congress MP is scheduled to continue his yatra and reach Arts College in Adoni town on Wednesday for addressing media.