Congress challenges TRS, BJP candidates to Munugode debate

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Oct 19, 2022, 1:36 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2022, 7:25 am IST
TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy campaigns for Congress candidate Palavi Sravanthi at Marriguda in Munugode. (DC)
HYDERABAD: The Congress stepped up its campaign for the upcoming Munugode by-poll, with TPCC chief A. Revanth daring the TRS and BJP candidates to take part in an open debate with the Congress candidate on developmental works they undertook during their terms as the MLA.

Campaigning at Malkapur in Choutuppal mandal of Munugode on Tuesday, Revanth attacked Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy (TRS) and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy (BJP).

 “Congress is ready for open debate; will you take this as a challenge? You provide us the date and time. We are ready,” he said.

Revanth said that the TRS gave more weight to turncoats over the past eight years at the expense of leaders who fought for the Telangana statehood.

“TRS leaders who were part of the Telangana movement lamented that similar to KCR, KTR remained inaccessible when he was in the constituency. They felt offended when KTR gave more importance to the turncoats. Talasani, Malla Reddy and their ilk, who never were part of the movement, remain at the top. KCR’s family claims that people were enjoying the fruits of their sacrifices during the Telangana movement. What about the sacrifices of 1,200 youth? What kind of support did the government offer their families?” he asked.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi also did not hold back, claiming that she would win the election without any sop or liquor distribution being done by her challengers. “On Diwali, I shall be swearing about this at Yadagirigutta. I dare you to accept this challenge,” she said.

