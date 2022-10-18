After entering TS, Rahul to take 3-day break from Bharat Jodo Yatra for Diwali

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior party leader Siddaramaiah during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Tumakuru district, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 23 at Gudebellur, Narayanpet district. After a three-day break for Diwali, he will resume the yatra on October 27 at Makthal. He will be in Hyderabad on November 1 and 2.

His daily schedule would be to walk from 6.30 am till 10.30 am. After a break and interacting with people, including voluntary organisations, Rahul Gandhu will resume his yatra at 4 pm and conclude it for the day at 7 pm.

After crossing Bondalkunta, according to a scheduled tweeted by Congress TS unit incharge Manickam Tagore, Rahul Gandhi will hold a road corner meeting at Marikal, Narayanpet district.

On October 28, Rahul will enter Mahbubnagar district at Devarkadra and on October 29, he will enter Jadcherla and pass through Balanagar. In the evening he will holding a road corner meeting near Shadnagar bypass, followed by a night halt at Farooqnagar, Shadnagar, near RTO office.

On October 31, he will enter Shamshabad, the schedule said.

On November 1, the yatra will enter Hyderabad. After passing through Charminar and Nampally in the evening, the day will conclude with a road corner meeting at Indira Gandhi statue at Necklace Road.

On November 2, after taking the Balanagar route, the yatra will cross Madinaguda and BHEL Ramachandrapuram and will enter Sangareddy district from Muthangi. On November 3, he will walk in the Sangareddy district.

After a day's break on November 4, he will cover Medak district on November 5. After walking through Narayankhed and Kamareddy districts on November 6 and 7, Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra at Nanded.