Nation Politics 18 Oct 2021 Telangana yet to han ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana yet to hand over projects, KRMB in limbo

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 12:00 am IST
KRMB was supposed to take over all allotted projects across the Krishna from October 14
Srisailam reservoir. (DC photo)
 Srisailam reservoir. (DC photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Though the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) was supposed to take over all allotted projects across the Krishna from October 14, the whole process seems to have hit a roadblock as the Telangana government is not keen on handing over them to the board.

It may be remembered that the Centre issued a gazette notification on July 15 authorising the KRMB to administer, regulate, maintain and operate as many as 36 medium and major projects in the Krishna river basin located in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka beginning from October 14.

 

The Andhra Pradesh government issued an order on October 14 handing over project components under Schedule-2 of the gazette notification along with offices, plants, machinery, equipment and diversion of staff to the KRMB.

As the Andhra Pradesh government wanted the Centre to allow the KRMB to take control of all projects mentioned in Schedule-1 and some projects mentioned in Schedule-2 and sought exemption for those mentioned in Schedule-3, it expressed its willingness to hand over project components to the board in its GO.

However, the gazette notification mentioned that both the AP and the Telangana governments should hand over projects at the same time to the KRMB, but the Telangana government has not yet issued any GO to hand over the projects falling under its jurisdiction. Due to this, the KRMB is unable to proceed to take control of the projects in both the states.

 

Moreover, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are supposed to pay seed money of Rs 200 crore each to the KRMB to carry out its regular work and such money is yet to be paid by both the states.

The water resources authorities say that the KRMB has informed the Centre about how AP government has issued an order handing over the projects to it as per schedule while its Telangana counterpart has failed to do so resulting in its inability to start functioning. The sources also say that the KRMB has also sought the intervention of the Centre on the issue to resolve it amicably.

 

Meanwhile, AP is not happy with Telangana as it has been generating hydel power mainly from Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects by releasing huge amounts of water against the norms and causing such water to go waste into the sea. AP’s request to Telangana to stop hydel power generation when water level in reservoirs of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar was alarming, also failed to yield any positive result.

AP water resources engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy said, “Our government issued an order handing over all requisite components of the projects located in its jurisdiction to the KRMB on the scheduled day itself but as Telangana government is non-cooperative to hand over its projects, the KRMB is yet to start its functioning from October14, as the norm says both the states should hand over their projects simultaneously.”

 

...
Tags: krishna river management board (krmb), telangana government, srisailam, nagarjuna sagar
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they were ensuring power supply without any interruptions and were assessing the quantity of power required and taking steps accordingly to avoid any disruption in power supply to the people in the state. (DC Image)

Jagan calls for strategy to meet power demand in AP

In financial terms, the year’s delay has resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 2 crore for the municipal authority. (DC Image)

Laser show at Lumbini stares at uncertain future

People owning open plots across the state will have to cough up vacant land tax (VLT) soon. (DC file photo)

Govt mulls Vacant Land Tax in all local bodies across state

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

Dharani glitches: Telangana HC issues notices to state govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

No need to speak to me through media: Sonia Gandhi to G-23 leaders

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in New Delhi. (Twitter Photo)

Huzurabad bypolls: Cong letter to EC against cabinet minister's relentless campaign

Reddy that Rao has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work. (Photo: AP/File)

'Attack on federalism', says Punjab CM Channi on Centre extending BSF's jurisdiction

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (PTI)

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->