Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Oct 18, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Speculation is rife that the BJP top brass could drop at least 50 % of its sitting MLAs, including ministers to counter anti-incumbency
 UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

NEW DELHI: With feedback suggesting that ‘anti-incumbency' could impact the prospects of more than 40 per cent ministers in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet in the coming Assembly polls, the BJP top brass is evaluating the ‘performance’ of the council of ministers.

The BJP leadership is seeking feedback for the ‘report card’ of Adityanath's team from various sources, including the RSS and its affiliates, it is learnt. While most opinion polls suggested the BJP-led government retaining power in UP, ground reports reaching the central leadership, sources said, put ‘anti-incumbency’ as a major cause of concern.

 

Speculation is rife that the BJP top brass could drop at least 50 per cent of its sitting MLAs, including ministers to counter anti-incumbency.

Saffron poll managers, sources said, were also keeping a close watch on Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party's camp and its election strategies as it was considered as the strongest opponent in the coming multi-corner electoral contest and had the strong backing of Yadav and Muslim vote banks.

The BJP has already started various reach out programmes of different sections, including OBC's, Dalits, women, youth and farmers. The Chief Minister has been reviewing his government's work in different regions of the state, according to sources. The BJP and the RSS leadership is also reaching out to its members to ‘sort out’ their grievances ahead of the coming crucial polls, add our sources.

 

