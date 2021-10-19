Nation Politics 18 Oct 2021 Dharani glitches: Te ...
Nation, Politics

Dharani glitches: Telangana HC issues notice to state government

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VAMSHI VUJJINIDHARA
Published Oct 19, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 7:09 am IST
Officials were asked to inform the court what steps the govt had taken to minimise the frequent technical glitches in ‘Dharani’ portal
Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)
 Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Special Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Revenue) and
Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, directing them to inform
the court what steps the government had taken to minimise the frequent
technical glitches in ‘Dharani’ portal.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A. Rajashekar Reddy was hearing a PIL filed by T. Indra Prakash, an advocate practising in the High Court, seeking directions from the court to the Telangana government to continue with the old method of registration of properties as registrations through Dharani portal were literally stopped due to frequent technical glitches.

 

The petitioner drew the attention of the court to the hurdles being faced by farmers in selling or purchasing lands due to technical snags in Dharani portal. He said most of the lands were inserted in the list of the prohibited land, without evaluating the land details and classification.

While hearing the case, the court observed that “the Telangana government has taken up this project of Dharani portal without putting sufficient infrastructure in place, due to which the citizens are facing hardship.”

The court adjourned the case to November 22. Farmers and agricultural landowners have complained about glitches on the Dharani portal even a year after its inauguration. Farmers also alleged that due to the inefficiency of the government in streamlining the functioning of the portal, lakhs of landowners are in utter distress. Even issues pertaining to 20 lakh acres which were placed under the category of the prohibited land are yet to be addressed, they say.

 

Landowners say replies to complaints to the Dharani portal get vague replies such as “issue has been forwarded to the MRO Office”. But when the complainant meets the MRO they were being told that the issue has been referred to the district collector. Furthermore, the collector, when asked, says that it has been referred to the higher-ups in the government

...
Tags: dharani portal, technical glitches, mro office
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The police suspects that the victims were killed with a sharp weapon apparently by someone known to them in cold blood in connection with a property dispute regarding the house. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Top executive, driver killed in Kolkata, deaths still a mystery

Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 20. (PTI file photo)

Andhra Pradesh declares Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday today

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (left) assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Monday and he was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Prashanth Kumar Mishra. By Arrangement.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari takes charge as Andhra Pardesh HC judge

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, in Israel. (PTI)

India, Israel will restart FTA talks, set June deadline



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)

Fate of 40 % of UP ministers hangs in balance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

Use PM Modi's pictures in central schemes implemented: BJP's appeal to TN CM

BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->