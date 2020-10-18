The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 18 Oct 2020
Nation, Politics

Stalin wants NEET scrapped

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2020, 2:18 pm IST
Stalin said some students were complaining of low marks after the entire result was taken off the internet
DMK chief MK Stalin takes part in anti-Neet protests in Chennai. — PTI photo
 DMK chief MK Stalin takes part in anti-Neet protests in Chennai. — PTI photo

DMK Stalin M K Stalin reiterated his demand for the scrapping of NEET in the context of the confusion caused to students following the revision of results the same day of its announcement on Saturday.

In his Facebook message, Stalin said some students were complaining of low marks after the entire result was taken off the internet and uploaded again when grave errors showed up. In some States the number of students who clear the entrance examination exceeded the number of students who appeared for it, he said.

 

NEET was anyway unsuitable for students from Tamil Nadu, particularly those from the rural areas and studying in government schools, he said. The dreams of such students to pursue medical education was demolished by NEET and that was even expressed by a judge of the High Court who heard a case relating to reservation for government school students, Stalin said.

Also pointing to the statistics that 79 percent of the students opted to take NEET in English, Stalin asked the BJP government not to impose Hindi through entrance examinations.

...
Tags: dmk chief mk stalin, anti-neet protest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Representational image

WCC seeks Pinarayi’s intervention in Kerala actress assault case

Commuters have a tough time riding on the roads damaged by the recent rains at MVP Colony in Visakhapatnam. — P Narasimha Murthy photo

Thousands of families face landslide threats in Vizag

BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna (center). (Twitter/@aruna_dk)

BJP's DK Aruna detained in Wanaparthy

The nearly 20-foot tall wall, a portion of which collapsed, is on the way to the highest point of the fort.

Hyderabad rains: Another wall collapses in Golconda Fort



