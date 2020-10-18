Stalin wants NEET scrapped

DMK Stalin M K Stalin reiterated his demand for the scrapping of NEET in the context of the confusion caused to students following the revision of results the same day of its announcement on Saturday.

In his Facebook message, Stalin said some students were complaining of low marks after the entire result was taken off the internet and uploaded again when grave errors showed up. In some States the number of students who clear the entrance examination exceeded the number of students who appeared for it, he said.

NEET was anyway unsuitable for students from Tamil Nadu, particularly those from the rural areas and studying in government schools, he said. The dreams of such students to pursue medical education was demolished by NEET and that was even expressed by a judge of the High Court who heard a case relating to reservation for government school students, Stalin said.

Also pointing to the statistics that 79 percent of the students opted to take NEET in English, Stalin asked the BJP government not to impose Hindi through entrance examinations.