Nation Politics 18 Oct 2019 Give Bharat Ratna to ...
Nation, Politics

Give Bharat Ratna to Sukhdev, Rajguru, Bhagat Singh: Asaduddin Owaisi

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 5:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 5:59 pm IST
The AIMIM President further stated that Sawarkar was the first proponent of the 'two-nation theory'.
Launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue, he said," If BJP wants to see everything through the prism of their ideology then what will happen to the nation?" (Photo: PTI/File)
 Launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue, he said," If BJP wants to see everything through the prism of their ideology then what will happen to the nation?" (Photo: PTI/File)

Aurangabad: Commenting on the recent controversy over whether Veer Savarkar should be awarded Bharat Ratna, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday stated that the honour should be instead bestowed upon the likes of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Speaking to media persons in Aurangabad, Owaisi said, "If you really want to give Bharat Ratna then give to freedom fighters like Sukhdev, Rajguru and Bhagat Singh."

 

"Our opposition is against Veer Savarkar because as per Kapoor Commission report, he was the conspirator in the murder of Mahatma Gandhi. How can the conspirator of Father of the nation's murder be granted Bharat Ratna?", he added.

The AIMIM President further stated that Sawarkar was the first proponent of the 'two-nation theory'.

"Savarkar was the first proponent of the 'two-nation' theory which was later taken up by Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Moreover, the Hindu Mahasabha and Muslim league did not even support Quit India movement," he asserted.

Launching an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party on the issue, he said," If BJP wants to see everything through the prism of their ideology then what will happen to the nation?"

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bharat ratna, veer savarkar, bhagat singh, rajguru, sukhdev
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Modi also slammed the opposition parties, saying that its leaders are busy fighting among themselves and cannot give stability to Haryana. (Photo: ANI)

Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be invested for water in next 5 years: PM in Haryana

Earlier in the day, the student was taken to Bareilly by the police for admission following the orders of a court. (Photo: File | Representational)

Student who accused Chinmayanand escorted by cops for masters' admission in law

The Indians were accompanied by more than 60 security escorts. (Photo: ANI)

More than 325 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in New Delhi

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday hit out at the Centre over reports that rural household consumption had slumped to a seven-year low, saying the

Modi govt busy with divide and polarise, no concern over economy slowdown: Yechury



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Skoda drops first teaser for the 2020 Octavia

A more premium interior with a bigger touchscreen is also expected.
 

Fate of Japan’s imperial dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

Hisahito’s birth in 2006 was seen as a miracle by conservatives eager to preserve the males-only succession. (Photo: Social Media)
 

5 platforms enabling you to save more while you engross in your festive shopping

The industry estimates suggest that festive sales account for around 20-30 per cent of annual revenue for apparel and lifestyle brands. (Representational image)
 

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' win big at Asian Academy Creative Awards

'Gully Boy,' 'Delhi Crime' won top honours at Asian Academy Creative Awards
 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be invested for water in next 5 years: PM in Haryana

Prime Minister Modi also slammed the opposition parties, saying that its leaders are busy fighting among themselves and cannot give stability to Haryana. (Photo: ANI)

Modi govt busy with divide and polarise, no concern over economy slowdown: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday hit out at the Centre over reports that rural household consumption had slumped to a seven-year low, saying the

'BJP govt ruined their festivals': Priyanka over decision to remove home guards

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to do away with 25,000 home guards, alleging that the BJP dispensation has ruined their festivals. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru Mayor announces to allocate Rs 1 cr for development of Talacauvery

Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar on Thursday announced that Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the development of the Talacauvery, the base point of Cauvery river where thousands of people gather every year to participate in 'Teerthodbhava'. (Photo: ANI)

LDF hopeful of repeating Pala in October 21 byelections

pannyan Raveendran
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham