Nation Politics 18 Oct 2019 Bengaluru Mayor anno ...
Nation, Politics

Bengaluru Mayor announces to allocate Rs 1 cr for development of Talacauvery

ANI
Published Oct 18, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2019, 10:30 am IST
The statement from the Bengaluru Mayor came after taking part in the pious 'Cauvery Teerthodbhava', occasion on Thursday.
Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar on Thursday announced that Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the development of the Talacauvery, the base point of Cauvery river where thousands of people gather every year to participate in 'Teerthodbhava'. (Photo: ANI)
 Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar on Thursday announced that Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the development of the Talacauvery, the base point of Cauvery river where thousands of people gather every year to participate in 'Teerthodbhava'. (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Mayor M Gowtham Kumar on Thursday announced that Rs 1 crore will be allocated for the development of the Talacauvery, the base point of Cauvery river where thousands of people gather every year to participate in 'Teerthodbhava'.

"The people of Bengaluru are using Cauvery water for several years. This river is a source of water for people here, so it is our duty to develop the base point of Cauvery," he said while speaking to ANI.

 

The statement from the Bengaluru Mayor came after taking part in the pious 'Cauvery Teerthodbhava', occasion on Thursday.

River Cauvery emerges out of the Brahma Kundike in Talacauvery, its birthplace, on this very day. Scores of devotees from across the state gather at Talacauveri ti witness the rare occurrence.

...
Tags: bengaluru, mayor, cauvery
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The period between October 15 and November 15 is considered critical as maximum number of stubble burning incidents take place in this span in Punjab and adjoining states and is one of the main reasons for alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: PTI | File)

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' again, likely to drop sharply over weekend

A 33-year-old woman employee working with a leading Public Sector Unit (PSU) has allegedly committed suicide over

'They mentally harassed me': BHEL's woman employee commits suicide, blames colleagues

Sonia Gandhi’s appearances at public functions have been rare the last few years. (Photo: File)

Sonia Gandhi to skip rally in Haryana today, Rahul to take her place

Lodha was campaigning for Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi in central Mumbai, Pandurang Sakpal, on Wednesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai BJP chief refers to 1993 blasts during poll campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Horrific child porn website finally taken down

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'African Mona Lisa' sells for over Rs 10 crore after family 'Googled' signature

A painting by the Nigerian artist responsible for the "African Mona Lisa" sold at auction in London on Tuesday for £1.1 million after the family who owned it googled the signature and realised its importance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Read here: Why 13 parrots were produced before a Delhi Court?

The parrots were produced in the court after an Uzbek national -- Anvarjon Rakhmatjonov -- was arrested by the CISF at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for trying to smuggle them out of the country. (Representational Image)
 

Made in India robots to serve food at this Bhubaneswar restaurant

Robo Chef, a first of its kind restaurant in the city has two robots that interact with customers and serve food. (Photo: ANI)
 

One size, fits all: NASA unveils new spacesuit prototypes for missions

“This is the first suit we’ve designed in about 40 years,” Chris Hansen, a manager at NASA’s spacesuit design office, said. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Next-gen Isuzu D-Max pickup revealed

Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

LDF hopeful of repeating Pala in October 21 byelections

pannyan Raveendran

K Muraleedharan moves poll panel against bogus voters

Congress leaders K. Muraleedharan and Oommen Chandy along with UDF candidate K. Mohankumar atop campaign vehicle during electioneering in Vattiyoorkavu constituency on Thursday. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)

CPM to file complaint against NSS

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Had it not been for Savarkar, 1857 rebellion wouldn't have been history: Amit Shah

The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries. (Photo: ANI)

BJP shouldn't forget Savarkar was named in Mahatama Gandhi's murder conspiracy: Cong

First his participation in the independence struggle and when he came back after seeking an apology (to the British),' Congress senior leader said.(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham