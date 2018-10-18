TD slams K Chandrasekhar Rao for calling N Chandrababu Naidu sani

Hyderabad: Criticising TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for calling his AP counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu “shani” (bad omen) for Telangana, TS TD president L. Ramana on Wednesday said, “KCR has lost his mind. The writing is on the wall about his departure from politics.”

He said Mr Rao had presented five Budgets with a total estimated expenditure of Rs 6,75,000 crore but had projected a deficit of Rs 2 lakh crore. He demanded that Mr Rao explain “into whose pockets did the Rs 8 lakh crore go.”

Ramana said the TRS nominees were being questioned about issues as the people had understood their game plan. “They are running away from the people,” he said. Even in Gajwel, where Mr Rao was planning to contest, would not be easy for the TRS.

Terming Mr Rao a “ traitor in politics”, Mr Ramana said Mr Naidu’s utterances may lack poise but he had been with the people in Srikakulam for four days helping them in the aftermath of Cyclone Titli. “Mr Rao did not have the concern to console the victims of the Kondagattu bus tragedy,” he said.

He said Telangana society was awakening and the subterfuge and conspiracies of Mr Rao would no longer be tolerated. He called Mr Rao a “mundamopi.”

TD Politburo member Ravula Chadrasekhar Reddy ridiculed the partial TRS manifesto, and said he had never seen such a “document of lies.” He said targeting Mr Naidu would not get Mr Rao any votes as the TD was a member in anb alliance. “At the zenith of dictatorship, KCR is resorting to spreading lies on TD,” he said.

Sources said the TS TD's T. Devender Goud committee had finalised the draft manifesto and was fine-tuning the assurances within the framework of common minimum programme of the Prajakutami to keep the support base of the party intact.