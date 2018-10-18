search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TD slams K Chandrasekhar Rao for calling N Chandrababu Naidu sani

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Ramana said the TRS nominees were being questioned about issues as the people had understood their game plan.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu

 Hyderabad: Criticising TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for calling his AP counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu “shani” (bad omen) for Telangana, TS TD president L. Ramana on Wednesday said, “KCR has lost his mind. The writing is on the wall about his departure from politics.”

He said Mr Rao had presented five Budgets with a total estimated expenditure of  Rs 6,75,000 crore but had projected a deficit of Rs 2 lakh crore. He demanded that Mr Rao explain “into whose pockets did the Rs 8 lakh crore go.”

 

Ramana said the TRS nominees were being questioned about issues as the people had understood their game plan. “They are running away from the people,” he said. Even in Gajwel, where Mr Rao was planning to contest, would not be easy for the TRS.

Terming Mr Rao a “ traitor in politics”, Mr Ramana said Mr Naidu’s utterances may lack poise but he had been with the people in Srikakulam for four days helping them in the aftermath of Cyclone Titli. “Mr Rao did not have the concern to console the victims of the Kondagattu bus tragedy,” he  said.

He said Telangana society was awakening and the subterfuge and conspiracies of Mr Rao would no longer be tolerated. He called Mr Rao a “mundamopi.”

TD Politburo member Ravula Chadrasekhar Reddy ridiculed the partial TRS manifesto, and  said he had never seen such a “document of lies.” He said targeting Mr Naidu would not get Mr Rao any votes as the TD was a member in anb alliance. “At the zenith of dictatorship, KCR is resorting to spreading lies on TD,” he said.

Sources said the TS TD's T. Devender Goud committee had finalised the draft manifesto and was fine-tuning the assurances within the framework of common minimum programme of the Prajakutami to keep the support base of the party intact. 

Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana Congress banks on Karnataka counterpart

There is a culture in the Congress of providing funds to candidates contesting from reserved assembly constituencies.

Siricilla Rajaiah: Won’t fight Assembly elections

Siricilla Rajaiah

Khammam: Switching party loyalty a business before polls

P. Srinivas Reddy

Karnataka: Congres bows to coalition politics

JD (S) leader Madhu Bangarappa

N Uttam Kumar Reddy urges people to ‘bury’ TRS

N Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham