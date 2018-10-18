No more polls, says Siddaramaiah, but is it final?

Hubballi: Former CM Siddaramaiah has announced his retirement from electoral politics. Addressing Congress workers at Guledgudd town in Bagalkot district on Wednesday after felicitating newly elected members of the town municipal council, the veteran leader said he will not contest any polls after his tenure as MLA of Badami ends. Stating that he has already faced 13 elections, he said he is getting older with each passing day.

Earlier, Mr Siddaramaiah had made a similar announcement with regard to his retirement from electoral politics after the 2013 Assembly elections but later said he had been persuaded to contest one more election by the party leadership.

“I am 71 years old now and will not contest polls after my five year tenure as legislator ends. It is not always necessary to contest elections to carry out development work”, the former CM reasoned.

He tried to instill confidence among the newly elected members of the local body and gave them tips on good governance. Reacting sharply to the charges made against him by BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje who had called him ‘a snake without fangs,’ Mr Siddaraiamah quipped that he is a human being and she lacks common sense. Ms Karandlaje might belong to ‘the clan of snakes’, remarked the Congress leader adding that she should stop speaking against him in this manner.