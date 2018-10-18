search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao tapping TS pride again, says Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2018, 12:34 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 12:36 am IST
Former minister D.K. Aruna said, “With the dictatorship of KCR, many of the TRS leaders are irked and approaching the Congress.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao might be thinking elections are auctions as he had announced the party manifesto by adding Rs 16 to all the schemes promised by the Congress, party spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Dr Sravan said, “The Congress has promised to give Rs 3,000 to the unemployed and Mr Rao has added Rs 16 to it and announced it in the TRS manifesto. Similarly with Asara pension. Does Mr think that people will vote him for Rs 16.”

 

He said Mr Rao had tried to mislead the public by saying that there were only 12 lakh unemployed youth in the state. The Intensive Household Survey of 2014 had put the number at 18 lakh unemployed youth, and this would have increased. The manifesto was another way to cheat the people, he said.

He said there were about 2.5 lakh vacancies in the public sector and not even 10 per cent had been filled. “The government did not empower the TSPSC to act independently, 300 posts in the commission are vacant.”

Dr Sravan said as the elections were re nearing Mr Rao had started inciting regional feelings and wanted the Election Commission to register a suo motu case. 

About 80 per cent of TRS candidates were facing anger from the people. “TRS legislators are unable to enter a majority of villages and habitations where they are being questioned by angry people over their failures and unfulfilled promises.”

Former minister D.K. Aruna said, “With the dictatorship of KCR, many of the TRS leaders are irked and approaching the Congress. Many leaders are in touch with us and will be joining the party very soon.” She, too, alleged that Mr Rao ahd copied the promises of the Congress and placed them in the TRS manifesto. 

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, sravan dasoju, d.k. aruna
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Siricilla Rajaiah: Won’t fight Assembly elections

Siricilla Rajaiah

Khammam: Switching party loyalty a business before polls

P. Srinivas Reddy

Karnataka: Congres bows to coalition politics

JD (S) leader Madhu Bangarappa

N Uttam Kumar Reddy urges people to ‘bury’ TRS

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Congress may delay list of candidates till month-end

The arrangements for the visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Adilabad and Nizamabad districts on October 20 is keeping local Congress leaders busy. Mr Rahul Gandhi will participate in a Sadbhavana Yatra at Charminar before addressing public meetings at Bhainsa and Kamareddy on Saturday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham