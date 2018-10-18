search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Jaswant Singh’s son, Cong’s new Rajput mascot

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 18, 2018, 2:53 am IST
Updated Oct 18, 2018, 2:53 am IST
Former BJP MLA Manvendra Singh formally joins Congress. Rajputs form 7 percent of state’s voters
Former Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh (C) with RPCC chief Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and others at a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)
 Former Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh (C) with RPCC chief Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot and others at a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. Mr Singh met Congress president Rahul Gandhi before joining the party in the presence of top leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and Avinash Pande.  

Singh had quit the BJP on September 22. He described his disenchantment with the party at a public rally with the phrase: “Kamal ka phool, hamaari bhool (BJP’s lotus was my mistake).” He said after the death of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, his father's contemporary in the party, that “there is an end of an idea and culture I was born into”. 

 

After joining the Congress, he said it was a “difficult decision” that he had thought over for a long time.  Mr Jaswant Singh’s rift with the BJP widened when it did not field him in 2014 from Barmer in Rajasthan, his home base. Mr Jaswant Singh, one of the founders of the BJP, contested as an Independent and lost to the BJP candidate. The slight didn’t go down well with Rajputs, who form about seven per cent of Rajasthan’s voters, and have traditionally voted BJP.

Speaking at Mr Singh’s joining ceremony, former CM of Rajasthan and AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said: “I was witness to how Jaswant Singh was denied a ticket in 2014. Someone who had served as defence, external affairs and finance minister and who was a potential prime ministerial candidate became the target of a conspiracy, just like L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.” 

The Congress hopes to encash on the disillusionment as it welcomes Manvendra Singh in the run-up to the December 7 assembly election. The BJP tried to placate the Rajputs by forwarding the name of central minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to take over the reins of the party ahead of the assembly elections.

Tags: jaswant singh, manvendra singh, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Onida 4K Android TV review: Pure Android smartness on a large screen

With Android TV on board, the 58UIC makes for a truly smart TV experience that puts focus on content instead of throwing up a complicated learning curve.
 

Man gets prison term for having sex with dog who will have to be euthanised

Frederick Manzanares had sex with the dog along with is ex-girlfriend (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Facebook to demote links of websites republishing stolen content

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts

Researchers find link between restless legs syndrome and suicidal thoughts.(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship

Experts reveal sense of humour can make or break a relationship. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

ASUS Zenfone Max M1 and Zenfone Lite L1 goes official in India

The ASUS Zenfone Max M1 gets a 5.45-inch 2.5D HD+ display with an 82 per cent of screen-to-body ratio.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana Congress banks on Karnataka counterpart

There is a culture in the Congress of providing funds to candidates contesting from reserved assembly constituencies.

Siricilla Rajaiah: Won’t fight Assembly elections

Siricilla Rajaiah

Khammam: Switching party loyalty a business before polls

P. Srinivas Reddy

Karnataka: Congres bows to coalition politics

JD (S) leader Madhu Bangarappa

N Uttam Kumar Reddy urges people to ‘bury’ TRS

N Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham