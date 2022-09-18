TS can feed entire nation: KTR

WARANGAL: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that Telangana within eight years of its formation was ahead of the national level in terms of per-capita income — the average income of each person in the state. He added that Telangana was in a position to feed the entire nation. Rama Rao said that the state had shown enormous growth in the health and education sectors and had become a model state for others to emulate.

Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of the National Integration Day, Rama Rao said that the nation was looking to Telangana because of the enormous changes that had occurred in the state compared to the previous years. Along with the construction of the massive Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, he said, several seemingly impossible developmental projects were undertaken and completed because of the good governance and effective leadership of CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that the Telangana region had moved from monarchy to democracy after Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

“One cannot forget the contributions of Komaram Bheem and Doddi Kumaraiah who ignited social consciousness among the people. Every section of the population joined in the Telangana armed struggle,” he said. Chandrashekar Rao who took up a separate Telangana movement led it for 14 years and achieved statehood for Telangana, Rama Rao said.

Some political parties were giving a wrong definition for September 17, Rama Rao said. “They were provoking the people by encouraging communalism and hatching plots to disrupt the peace and harmony that exists in Telangana. For their selfish politics, the leaders of opposition parties are making baseless comments and diverting the attention of the people,” he said.

Later, Rama Rao felicitated freedom fighters and distributed 25 sewing machines, each worth Rs 6,500, to women. Prior to this, he unfurled the National Flag at the collectorate in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The administrations of Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts made elaborate arrangements and celebrated the Telangana National Integration Day in a colourful manner by unfurling the National Flag, conducting cultural programmes and felicitating freedom fighters.

While BC welfare and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar hoisted the Flag in Karimnagar, vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar in Peddapalli and welfare minister Koppula Eshwar did so in Jagtial district.