  
Nation Politics 18 Sep 2022 TS can feed entire n ...
Nation, Politics

TS can feed entire nation: KTR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Sep 18, 2022, 9:43 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2022, 9:56 am IST
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao greets freedom fighters during the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations in Rajanna Sircilla (DC)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao greets freedom fighters during the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations in Rajanna Sircilla (DC)

WARANGAL: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday that Telangana within eight years of its formation was ahead of the national level in terms of per-capita income — the average income of each person in the state. He added that Telangana was in a position to feed the entire nation. Rama Rao said that the state had shown enormous growth in the health and education sectors and had become a model state for others to emulate.

Speaking at a function organised on the occasion of the National Integration Day, Rama Rao said that the nation was looking to Telangana because of the enormous changes that had occurred in the state compared to the previous years.  Along with the construction of the massive Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, he said, several seemingly impossible developmental projects were undertaken and completed because of the good governance and effective leadership of CM K. Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that the Telangana region had moved from monarchy to democracy after Hyderabad merged into the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.
“One cannot forget the contributions of Komaram Bheem and Doddi Kumaraiah who ignited social consciousness among the people. Every section of the population joined in the Telangana armed struggle,” he said. Chandrashekar Rao who took up a separate Telangana movement led it for 14 years and achieved statehood for Telangana, Rama Rao said.

Some political parties were giving a wrong definition for September 17, Rama Rao said. “They were provoking the people by encouraging communalism and hatching plots to disrupt the peace and harmony that exists in Telangana. For their selfish politics, the leaders of opposition parties are making baseless comments and diverting the attention of the people,” he said.

Later, Rama Rao felicitated freedom fighters and distributed 25 sewing machines, each worth Rs 6,500, to women. Prior to this, he unfurled the National Flag at the collectorate in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The administrations of Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Jagtial districts made elaborate arrangements and celebrated the Telangana National Integration Day in a colourful manner by unfurling the National Flag, conducting cultural programmes and felicitating freedom fighters.

While BC welfare and civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar hoisted the Flag in Karimnagar, vice-chairman of the State Planning Commission Boinapally Vinod Kumar in Peddapalli and welfare minister Koppula Eshwar did so in Jagtial district. 

...
Tags: ktr, ts feed entire nation, ts per capita income, telangana national integration day
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 18 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister handed over the documents of the land to the director of the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) Dr Shailendra Mohan during a function at the site on Saturday. — Twitter

Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Telugu to come up near Nellore

On the ocassion of Hyderabad Liberation Day, TPCC president Revanth Reddy pays floral tributes to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former deputy Prime Minsiter Sardar Vallabhai Patel at Gandhi Bhavan. (P. Surendra/DC)

Congress stakes claim for Patel’s legacy

The BJP OBC Morcha workers will explain to community members how the other political parties have cheated them and treated them only as vote banks. — DC Image

Ahead of polls, BJP to ramp up OBC outreach

Amit Shah addresses the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Ground (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Amit Shah: Some parties are still afraid of Razakars



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi made life easier for the differently-abled: Shah

In an event held to mark Modi’s 72nd birthday, under the aegis of Atal Behari Vajpayee Foundation, Amit Shah distributed appliances and kits to differently-abled persons here on Saturday. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande

Rajasthan Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party's national president

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution for making Rahul Gandhi the party's national president (Photo: PTI)

Fevicol should make Nitish Kumar their brand ambassador: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar — PTI

Eating non-veg not a taboo but avoid beef: RSS intellectual wing head

senior RSS functionary J. Nanda Kumar said that non-vegetrarian food is not a taboo and cannot be banned in the country (Photo: Nandakumar Twitter)

From Advani's Rath yatra to Jagan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at onlookers during his Bharat Jodo yatra in Kanyakumari (Image: INC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->