Troll deletes account after Owaisi's sarcastic take on Modi’s birthday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 12:18 am IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s sarcastic response to criticism over the issue of greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday has apparently forced a troll on Twitter to delete his account.

On Saturday, the Hyderabad MP had posted a tweet urging forest minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and the forest department to rescue three peafowl found in Kukatpally. He was responding to a tweet from one Sharada, who expressed concern over the safety of a peahen and four peafowls in Kukatpally. One of the peafowls had been killed by stray dogs, it was stated.

On Sunday, the minister responded to Owaisi’s tweet, saying, “Our forest department officials have rescued all three and handed them over to Zoological park.”

Amidst the communication between the minister and the MIM president, the troll with the Twitter handle Vishalp17897377 posted an abusive message questioning why Owaisi had failed to greet the PM on his birthday. The handle also questioned Owaisi’s claim of being secular and termed him a ‘dog’.

Owaisi immediately responded and said: “Oh no. What will I ever do without Vishalp17897377’s approval (with crying emoji). Vishal may think peacocks mate with tears but we just wanted to help a few vulnerable birds.”

The tweet and Twitter account were later deleted.

There have been two instances of peacocks taking the national spotlight. A Rajasthan High Court judge, Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma had said, “Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant after drinking  peacock's tears.” Modi’s pictures with peacocks at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi are well-known.

...
