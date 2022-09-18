Include Telangana Integration Day in school textbooks: Teachers

Hyderabad: Even as the Centre and the state government were commemorating September 17, most city residents were hardly aware of what Hyderabad Liberation Day, or National Integration Day, was. School students were given a holiday for the same but they did not know why. A student said, “We are given a holiday despite having an exam because it is ‘Telangana Day’ on September 17.”

Government teachers said the school textbooks in the state syllabus did not mention September 17. “It would be good to teach students about the importance of the day in detail,” said a government school teacher.

Deccan Chronicle quizzed several residents from different walks of life about the September 17 festivities and found out that some of those living in the city for over 25 years were also not aware of it.

A housewife who was purchasing vegetables in the market replied, “I know there is something big on September 17 that is related to Hyderabad.”

A professional from a well-known company said, “I have lived here for over 10 years, yet have not heard about Liberation Day, not at work nor through my friends.” Another city resident working for an MNC said, “I didn't even know about a day like this existed till now.”

However, a house help knew about the event as, she said, she had seen several posters of Union home minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announcing the official celebrations. “I was curious to know why many posters were put up. By asking people on the road, I got to know that on September 17 several years ago, Hyderabad became a part of India and was no longer ruled by the Nizam,” she said.

People said that September 17 was special as it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. A person working for the government said, “All politicians have strings in their hands. Razakars were ordinary people who were ordered to commit atrocities. You and I would do the same if our families were in danger. It's always the well-off politicians who put common people to fight the battle for them. People will latch onto past memories (70 years ago) and fight over it. Rather than seeing how many kids go underfed every night or drop out of school,” he said.

As opposed to calling it Hyderabad Liberation Day, it’s more responsible to celebrate September 17 as National Integration Day. Symbolic days like these should serve the purpose of forging unity and integrity, without forgetting the atrocities and allowing buried scars to resurface. After all, different communities and sections of people may have had conflicting interests and visions in the last century but right now our goal should be national integration and prosperity. We should understand the significance of this day and be able to differentiate between then and now.

Ankit P, Policy Think Tank staffer

I had informed students about Hyderabad Liberation Day for the last one week. They are not able to understand it well as there are no pictures or topics mentioned about the same in the state syllabus. However, we teachers are trying to tell them little by little everyday so that they know about it.

V. Manjula. Government school teacher

For a trip that takes 25 minutes, I was stuck in the traffic for over two hours near Parade Ground. I did know about Union minister Amit Shah coming to Parade Ground, but was unaware of the Liberation Day. I got to know about this by asking people on the road. There were many buses with people filled in to support the BJP and the TRS. When I asked them, they said they were getting money and food just be present at the events.

Huzefa Roha, Businessman

I fulfilled my duty and educated all my clients and the people I met at the court and my residential building and told them about Liberation Day. I was also invited to be a part of the celebrations at Parade Ground.

Shailesh Suryakanth, Senoir advocate

We hoisted the Flag at the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) office at Marredpally, Secunderabad, to mark Liberation Day. It is a good feeling to remember the day and celebrate it with other officials. Several other departments too hoisted the National Flag at their respective offices.

Ajith Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, SCB