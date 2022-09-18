  
Nation, Politics

Raja Singh’s wife petitions governor for his release from jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 1:44 am IST
 Police had arrested raja Singh on August 25 after serving him notices in two separate cases pending against him. — DC File Image

HYDERABAD: Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh wife Usha Bai met Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan here on Sunday and sought her help to secure the release her husband from jail. She said that Raja Singh had pointed out anti-people policies of TRS government frequently due to which he was arrested.

She alleged that the police had registered false cases including under the Preventive Detention Act against Raja Singh. "I am fighting against false cases in the court," Usha Bai told the Governor. “Police failed to prove the charges against Raja Singh.”

Usha Bai alleged that the police officials had not registered cases against other politicians when they made objectionable comments.

She urged Governor Soundararajan to take the initiative for the release of Raja Singh. She submitted a memorandum to the Governor on the matter. Raja Singh’s family members accompanied Usha Bai.

Police had arrested raja Singh on August 25 after serving him notices in two separate cases pending against him. Police also invoked the Preventive Detention Act against the MLA. He continues to remain in jail. He was accused of spreading hate in a video.

He was earlier arrested on August 23 but secured bail within hours over procedural issues. The BJP leadership suspended him from the party.

Tags: bjp mla raja singh, dr tamilisai soundararajan, raja singh wife usha bai
Location: India, Telangana


