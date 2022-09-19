KCR govt will be ousted in six months: Bandi

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Telangana state would be “freed from the dictatorial rule” of TRS in the next six months. (DC)

HYDERABAD: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Telangana state would be “freed from the dictatorial rule” of TRS in the next six months. “The TRS government has been harassing BJP activists for the last few months. We will face the situation with patience for the next six months,” he said.

As part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Sanjay’s padayatra touched the Malkajgiri Assembly constituency on Sunday and addressed the people at roadside meetings.

He accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of cheating tribals over reservations since assuming office. Sanjay wondered why the CM had not implemented reservations for the ST community in the last eight years. Sanjay wanted to know who had prevented Rao from distributing Podu lands to tribals.

Sanjay said that by blaming the Union government, the CM had been cheating tribals in the name of reservation; the reference was to Rao saying he would by means of a government order after having waited for five years for the Union government to approve a state legislation on the matter.

“We will not spare him if he tries to escape from the responsibility by issuing a GO,” the BJP leader said.

TRS, Congress, MIM and the Communists would not be able to prevent the BJP wave in Telangana, he said, adding that voting for non-BJP parties would only benefit the TRS.

Sanjay said that the Centre had sanctioned Rs 600 crore for the MMTS service but the state government had failed to release its share of Rs 430 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned funds for housing for the poor but the TRS government had done nothing on that front, he said.

Around 4,500 people sacrificed their lives while fighting against the Nizam but Rao was working under the influence of MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, he alleged. He called upon people to bring the BJP to power in the state as only it could extend policies and schemes for the poor and ensure that they reach the beneficiaries.