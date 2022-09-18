  
Nation Politics 18 Sep 2022 Karnataka to give so ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka to give sops to firms only if Kannadigas get priority in jobs

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 18, 2022, 10:04 pm IST
Updated Sep 18, 2022, 10:04 pm IST
the Karnataka government is slated to introduce a bill to promote use of Kannada during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature this week. (Image: DC)
 the Karnataka government is slated to introduce a bill to promote use of Kannada during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature this week. (Image: DC)

BENGALURU: Industrial establishments not giving first priority to Kannadigas in jobs, as prescribed, will not be eligible for rebates, tax exemptions and incentives from the state as the Karnataka government moots wide-ranging measures for comprehensive development and promotion of Kannada at different levels.

Activists have been demanding for many years now a legal framework providing teeth to existing rules and regulations aimed at giving primacy to Kannada language in Karnataka, and to make it ”legally mandatory”.

In a major move to fulfill this long standing demand, the Karnataka government is slated to introduce a bill during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature this week.

Making an announcement in this regard, amid protests and anger in some quarters against observing 'Hindi Diwas', Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 14 had said that for the first time a legal framework is being given in the state, making Kannada mandatory, aimed at protecting the language and its users, and also to grow it further.

The 'Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill', in addition to defining “Who is a Kannadiga”, has penal provisions for violations of rules.

To enforce Kannada as official language, the bill proposes the Directorate of Kannada and Culture    to function as a “Language Enforcement Directorate'', with committees at the State, district, and taluk levels.

The State committee will have the Kannada Development Authority (KDA) Chairman and the Chief Secretary, among others.

The first draft of the bill was prepared by the KDA. However, the Karnataka Law Commission headed by Justice    S R Bannurmath after holding discussions with officials and KDA Chairman, has prepared a new draft of the 'Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Bill, 2022'.

Speaking to PTI, KDA chairman T S Nagabarana said, this bill is important as it will give statutory backing to implement the primacy of Kannada language, provide support to disseminate the language, and will give strength to Kannadigas.

“Orders regarding Kannada — in education, employment and implementation — are distributed among various departments, and whenever KDA was to implement those orders it had to write to departments concerned, leading to lots of issues, and there were no clear laws or the strength of law, but this bill gives that,” he said.

Noting that the bill brings all things with regards to Kannada language like education and development of future software programmes in Kannada and jobs to Kannadigas under one roof so that it can be monitored by KDA, he said, “there was only disciplinary action for violations so far, but now there is provision for penalty and filing an appeal in the court, by bringing in penalty clause.”

According to the draft bill, it is aimed at comprehensive development of Kannada language and providing better opportunities for Kannadigas in education and jobs. It defines Kannadiga as any person who must have lived in Karnataka for 15 years with knowledge of Kannada language.

He or she must also possess any one of the following: a school certificate showing that Kannada was a subject.

The draft bill calls for usage of Kannada as the official language for presentation of all Bills in the legislature, for Ordinances to be promulgated by the Governor, for all orders of the government and its organisations, industries, and cooperative societies.

It also proposes for: translation of all legislation that came into existence in English (before this bill becoming a law) into Kannada, translation of all official notifications, and usage of Kannada in all official and administrative transactions and letters.

The draft bill mandates teaching of “functional Kannada language” to higher, technical, and professional education students, who have not learnt Kannada as a language till SSLC (class 10), and “cultural Kannada language” to students who have learnt Kannada. It also provides for reservation to students who have studied in Kannada medium from class 1 to 10 in higher, technical, and professional education.

Also passing in Kannada as first or second language in class 10 is a must along with other specified qualifications for a government job, or else one will have to take an equivalent Kannada test organised by the state public service commission.

The draft bill states lower courts, state tribunals and quasi judicial bodies should transact proceedings and issue orders in Kannada, but provides some provisions for usage of English language.

While mandating Kannada in programme brochures, banners of government and its funded organisations, the draft bill says, it will have to be the main language in all name boards too.

It also says workshops should be held to teach Kannada to non-Kannada speakers in industrial establishments, state or central government offices with more than 100 employees.

...
Tags: kannada language, 2023 karnataka assembly polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)

Road that killed Cyrus Mistry has a record of deadly accidents

A file photo of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addressing media persons in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Pawar blames north Indian mentality for delay in women's quota

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (image: PTI)

Modi's NCC alumni card, Ram temple models among sought after items in auction

A file photo of security personnel near the site of encounter with militants at Tahab area of Pulwama district. (Image: PTI)

Pulwama, Shopian, hotbed of militancy, get first multipurpose cinema houses



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi made life easier for the differently-abled: Shah

In an event held to mark Modi’s 72nd birthday, under the aegis of Atal Behari Vajpayee Foundation, Amit Shah distributed appliances and kits to differently-abled persons here on Saturday. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande

Ahead of polls, BJP to ramp up OBC outreach

The BJP OBC Morcha workers will explain to community members how the other political parties have cheated them and treated them only as vote banks. — DC Image

Rajasthan Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party's national president

The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution for making Rahul Gandhi the party's national president (Photo: PTI)

Modi's NCC alumni card, Ram temple models among sought after items in auction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (image: PTI)

Fevicol should make Nitish Kumar their brand ambassador: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor and Nitish Kumar — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->