Ahead of polls, BJP to ramp up OBC outreach

NEW DELHI: Realising that the OBCs will play an important role in the upcoming assembly election held over till the end of next year and the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP will start a massive campaign to reach out to the communities in coming days. The OBCs constitute over 50 per cent of the country’s population and play an important and decisive role in elections.

The OBC reach out campaign will start from poll bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, and followed by Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and other states. During the recent national executive meet of BJP OBC Morcha in Jodhpur, union home minister Amit Shah asked to reach out to the OBC communities with the work of the Modi government.

The BJP OBC Morcha national president and Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman told this newspaper that OBC communities play an important role in electoral politics and in coming days party workers will reach out with the work of Narendra Modi to the communities across the country.

“The BJP OBC Morcha workers will reach out to OBC communities across the country starting from poll bound Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka in the coming days and share the information about the works done by Prime Minister Modi for the communities at booth level,” Dr Laxman said.

The BJP is also planning to reach each community or caste of OBC through separate meetings. “We will reach to all the castes and sub-castes of OBC across the country before the next Lok Sabha polls. We will also reach out to OBC in minority communities,” he said.

The BJP has planned to organise intellectual and entrepreneur’s meet apart from caste specific meets in coming days.

The BJP OBC Morcha workers will explain to community members how the other political parties have cheated them and treated them only as vote banks.

Laxman blamed Congress and Communists for betraying the OBC communities by working for them.

“Congress and Communists have betrayed the OBC communities since independence. It is the Modi government who is continuously working for upliftment of OBC communities through several initiatives like giving Constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes or providing reservation in central education institutes. Prime Minister Modi also made 27 ministers from OBC communities in his cabinet. It is the Modi government who worked for their welfare,” Dr Laxman said.