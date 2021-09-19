YSRC to approach Governor against derogatory remarks by TD leaders

YSRC legislator Jogi Ramesh slammed a section of the media for distorting facts with regard to his protests and accused N Chandrababu Naidu of instigating the attack at his residence. (DC Image)

Vijayawada: The YSR Congress-Telugu Desam spat over the ‘use’ of abusive language by the main opposition party against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is worsening by the day.

Warning that the ruling party would continue its protests if the TDP leaders do not stop their derogatory remarks against Reddy, YSRC legislator Jogi Ramesh slammed a section of the media for distorting facts with regard to his protests and accused N Chandrababu Naidu of instigating the attack at his residence.

Ramesh said that he went to Naidu's house to submit a petition and stage a protest against the abusive language used by TD leader Ayyanna Patrudu against the Chief Minister and home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha. He said that TDP leaders had attacked his car when he was seated inside the vehicle. He said Naidu had used call-money racket offenders, rowdy-sheeters and goons to attack him.

The MLA demanded an unconditional apology from Naidu for Patrudu’s language and said that they would take the issue to the notice of the Governor.

Meanwhile, TD leaders Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary, KS Jawahar, P Anuradha, Buddha Venkanna, Bonda Uma, Peethala Sujatha and others alleged that DGP Gautam Sawang was supporting the ruling party goons to suppress TD voice.