Nation, Politics

Tension at Naidu’s residence as YSRCP, TDP activists clash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 18, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2021, 12:44 am IST
Ayyanna Patrudu’s comments against CM angers YSRCP
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu.
VIJAYAWADA: High tension prevailed at the residence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in Undavalli on Friday as several leaders and activists, including YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Jogi Ramesh, attempted to siege Naidu's residence in protest against remarks made by TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu at the memorial service of former minister Kodela Sivaprasad.

The TDP leaders along with party activists and supporters rushed to the spot leading to a clash between the YSRCP and TDP activists. Angry TDP leaders and activists carried out an attack on the car of MLA Ramesh and damaged his vehicle.

 

Earlier on Thursday, former minister Ayyanna Patrudu unveiled the statue of former Assembly Speaker late Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on the occasion of his second death anniversary at his native place Kandlakunta village under Nakirikallu mandal of Guntur district and allegedly abused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in an objectionable manner. The video clip of Patrudu abusing Jagan became viral which angered YSRCP cadres. Ramesh on Thursday demanded an apology from the TDP for abusing the Chief Minister but in vain. Hence, he called for a gherao at Naidu’s house on Friday protesting objectionable comments against Jagan.

 

Ramesh with his followers rushed on the main road at Naidu’s house and squatted on the road demanding unconditional apology from Naidu, Patrudu and other TDP leaders for abusing Jagan. Knowing about the YSRCP protest, the leaders of TDP led by its MLA Gadde Rammohan, Buddha Venkanna and other leaders along with activists and supporters in large numbers rushed to the spot and started quarrelling with ruling party protestors.

Buddha Venkanna entered into a heated argument with Ramesh which turned into a serious quarrel and supporters of the two leaders pushed each other and TDP supporters started pelting stones on ruling party activists. Further, TDP leader Nandendla Brahmam Chowdary carried out an attack on the car of Ramesh with a big stone and broke the front and the back glass panels. Venkanna fell onto the ground in the ruckus and the police tried to control the situation through slight caning. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the police managed to send away Ramesh and other YSRCP cadres from the spot and cleared the road by removing TDP supporters.

 

TDP leaders later went to the DGP office and Tadepalli police station to lodge complaints and staged protests there alleging police showing bias towards their leaders. TDP leaders alleged that the police had sent YSRCP goons with MLA Ramesh to carry out an attack on Naidu and other leaders.

Ramesh alleged that Chandrababu Naidu sent TDP leaders and goons who pelted stones on YSRCP leaders and carried out an attack on his car. He warned that YSRCP would continue protests against Ayyanna Patrudu, Naidu and Lokesh demanding withdrawal of objectionable comments and an open apology.

 

Tags: chandrababu naidu, mla jogi ramesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


