Nation Politics 18 Sep 2021 Let’s together ...
Nation, Politics

Let’s together meet Modi to discuss Central funds to TS, Bandi tells KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 18, 2021, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 7:11 am IST
Modi government was liberally funding schemes and development like rice distribution, construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union minister Bhagawanth Khuba wave to the crowds during the former's Praja Sangrama Yatra in Kamareddy district on Saturday. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: Telangana state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to accompany him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to know about facts and figures regarding funds released by the Centre to the state government for taking up various welfare schemes.

Rao has been misleading people with blatant lies that the Centre was not giving funds when the fact of the matter was that the Modi government was liberally funding welfare schemes and development works like rice distribution through ration shops, construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, toilets, roads and water supply, he alleged.

 

Sanjay said that Rao only attaches his photos to the central schemes claiming that they were his government’s programmes. 

“Let the Chief Minister take an appointment with Modi and I will go to Delhi with him to meet the Prime Minister. If Rao proves that the Centre has been ignoring Telangana, then I will resign from the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Sanjay was addressing a public meeting at Yellareddy in Kamareddy district on the 21st day of his Praja Sangram Yatra. He was given a rousing welcome from party activists in Yellareddy and Lingampet mandals. Some youth joined the party in the presence of Sanjay, Kamareddy district president Aruna Tara, former MLA Ravinder Reddy and padayatra in-charge Manohar Reddy.

 

The BJP leader ridiculed reports that Union home minister Amit Shah had spread religious hatred during his Nirmal visit.

Meanwhile, minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, who participated in the padayatra, criticised the TRS government and recalled that Rao had in 2014 declared that the state would be developed as ‘Bangaru Telangana’. He has not fulfilled even one promise, he alleged.

The minister said that it was unfortunate that five farmers from Yellareddy Assembly constituency had committed suicide after Rao advised them to go for alternative crop as his government was unable to purchase paddy from them. He said that the government should own moral responsibility for those deaths and compensate the bereaved families.

 

Khuba said that even though there were no elections, Sanjay has launched Praja Sangrama Yatra because he wanted to understand the problems faced by the people and farmers and expose the misdeeds of the KCR government.

Tags: bandi sanjay kumar, kcr, narendra modi, pradhan mantri awas yojana, central schemes, religious hatred, amit shah, bangaru telangana, praja sangrama yatra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


