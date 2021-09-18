KCR betrayed people of his constituency: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of 'betraying' people of Gajwel Assembly constituency, who elected him as MLA twice and also made his the Chief Minister twice, by grabbing thousands of acres of lands from Dalits and tribals in the name of constructing Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs as part of Kaleshwaram project.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in Gajwel, as part of Dalit and Girijana Atma Gaurava Dandora public meeting, Revanth said the time had come for Gajwel people to repent for electing Chandrashekar Rao twice and bury him politically in Gajwel in the next Assembly elections.

Termed Rao as a "beast in the form of human being" who acted recklessly in dealing with the recent rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, the TPCC chief said Rao was "brand ambassador" for drunkards and minister K.T. Rama Rao as "brand ambassador" for drug addicts in Telangana.

He alleged that if Telangana had achieved any progress in the last seven-year rule of the TRS, it was only in consumption of liquor and drugs which were contributing to increased crime rate in Telangana.

Revanth accused Rao of deceiving Dalits and tribals over the issue of increasing reservations, 2-acres of agriculture land and 2BHK houses besides not giving adequate representation to them in his Cabinet and humiliating Dalit deputy Chief Ministers Rajaiah and Kadiam Srihari.

Revanth demanded the Chief Minister to increase the Aarogyasri limit to Rs 5 lakh and provide free treatment in all corporate hospitals.