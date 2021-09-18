Nation Politics 18 Sep 2021 KCR betrayed people ...
Nation, Politics

KCR betrayed people of his constituency: Revanth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 18, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Updated Sep 18, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Revanth accused Rao of deceiving Dalits and tribals over the issue of increasing reservations
A Revanth Reddy addressing a mammoth gathering in Gajwel, as part of Dalit and Girijana Atma Gaurava Dandora public meeting. (Photo:DC/Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi)
 A Revanth Reddy addressing a mammoth gathering in Gajwel, as part of Dalit and Girijana Atma Gaurava Dandora public meeting. (Photo:DC/Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi)

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy on Friday accused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of 'betraying' people of Gajwel Assembly constituency, who elected him as MLA twice and also made his the Chief Minister twice, by grabbing thousands of acres of lands from Dalits and tribals in the name of constructing Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs as part of Kaleshwaram project.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in Gajwel, as part of Dalit and Girijana Atma Gaurava Dandora public meeting, Revanth said the time had come for Gajwel people to repent for electing Chandrashekar Rao twice and bury him politically in Gajwel in the next Assembly elections.

 

Termed Rao as a "beast in the form of human being" who acted recklessly in dealing with the recent rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Hyderabad, the TPCC chief said Rao was "brand ambassador" for drunkards and minister K.T. Rama Rao as "brand ambassador" for drug addicts in Telangana.

He alleged that if Telangana had achieved any progress in the last seven-year rule of the TRS, it was only in consumption of liquor and drugs which were contributing to increased crime rate in Telangana.

Revanth accused Rao of deceiving Dalits and tribals over the issue of increasing reservations, 2-acres of agriculture land and 2BHK houses besides not giving adequate representation to them in his Cabinet and humiliating Dalit deputy Chief Ministers Rajaiah and Kadiam Srihari.

 

Revanth demanded the Chief Minister to increase the Aarogyasri limit to Rs 5 lakh and provide free treatment in all corporate hospitals.

...
Tags: a. revanth reddy, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, kaleshwaram project, girijana atma gaurava dandora programme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


More From Politics

Bhupendra Patil team wholly new, all Rupani ministers dropped

Newly sworn-in state ministers and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani after the the state ministerial Cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Gandhinagar, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects in Gujarat, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat: New ministers to take oath today, says BJP spokesperson

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel (PTI)

Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

RSS distances itself from article critical of Infosys

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh all-India prachaar pramukh Sunil Ambekar (Twitter)
